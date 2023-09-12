Ocean Leisure closes after 44 years

The UK diving fraternity has lost one of its longest-established dive centre/stores with the announcement that Ocean Leisure is closing its doors after 44 years.

Ocean Leisure has been a staple of the London diving scene for decades, with a prime location in Northumberland Avenue close to the River Thames.

In a statement on the website, it said: ‘It is with great sadness that we inform you that Ocean Leisure is no longer in business.

‘The combined effect of Brexit, COVID and rising costs has made the business untenable and we have been left with no alternative but to close.

‘We would like to thank all of our customers over the last 44 years for your custom.'