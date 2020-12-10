Home Scuba News Ocean Conservation Trust receives £250,000 seagrass grant
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
Snakelocks Anemone on Seagrass
Scuba News

Ocean Conservation Trust receives £250,000 seagrass grant

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:
45

The Ocean Conservation Trust has received a grant of £250,000 from the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund, enabling large-scale seagrass restoration supporting fisheries while sequestering carbon.

The Ocean Conservation Trust is one of the first environmental projects awarded a grant from the government’s £80 million Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

Defra announced grants between £62,000 and £3.8 million today, to help create and retain thousands of green jobs. The projects, spread across England, will see trees planted – 800,000 in total – and protected landscapes and damaged habitats such as moorlands, wetlands and forests restored, alongside wider conservation work. The projects will also support environmental education and connecting people with green spaces.

Seahorse on a Seagrass
Seahorse on a Seagrass

Mark Parry, Development Officer at the Ocean Conservation Trust  said: “It is hugely exciting to be awarded this funding from the Green Recovery Challenge Fund for restoration of subtidal seagrass beds. The project looks to take an innovative and fresh approach to seagrass restoration and will demonstrate large scale restoration techniques in South Devon with the aim recovering the benefits to fisheries and adding to carbon sequestration.”

The Green Recovery Challenge Fund is a key part of Prime Minister’s 10 Point Plan to kick-start nature recovery and tackle climate change.  The fund is being delivered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with Natural England and the Environment Agency.

Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, said: “These projects will drive forward work across England to restore and transform our landscapes, boost nature and create green jobs, and will be a vital part of helping us to build back greener from coronavirus. I look forward to working with environmental organisations as these projects help address the twin challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change, while creating and retaining jobs as part of the green recovery.”

Spiny Seahorse
Spiny Seahorse

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive, National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Supporting our natural environment is one of the most valuable things we can do right now. All these projects are of huge benefit to our beautiful countryside and wildlife, but will also support jobs, health and wellbeing, which are vitally important as we begin to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.”

The government’s forthcoming Environment Bill puts the environment at the centre of policy making to ensure that we have a cleaner, greener and more resilient country for the next generation. The fund is supporting a range of nature conservation and  recovery and nature-based solutions projects, which will contribute towards government’s wider 25 Year Environment Plan commitments, including commitments to increase tree-planting across the UK to 30,000 hectares per year by 2025.

Black Goby in Seagrass
Black Goby in Seagrass

Photo credit: Georgie Bull

Facebook Comments


Subscribe to get 1st issue of Scuba Diver Magazine - European Edition with UK Shipping for £1 GBP
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

RAID launches new instructor materials

Mark Evans -
Becoming an instructor, regardless of agency, takes a huge amount of time and dedication, and RAID is seeking to make that process more-efficient with...
Read more
Scuba News
00:03:09

Design winner of sea turtle nest boxes Announced

Mark Evans -
The Sea of Change Foundation has announced the winner of its competition to design sustainable sea turtle nest boxes. In partnership with the Science Exchange,...
Read more
Scuba News

Ocean Jumpers sweater

Mark Evans -
A Christmas sweater is a must, and divers and those who love our seas will be smitten by Dive for Cover's Ocean Jumpers sweater. Made...
Read more
Scuba News

Crowdfunder set up to clear Plymouth Sound

Mark Evans -
Plymouth-based history non-profit The SHIPS Project has launched a Crowdfunder to raise money to help clear Plymouth Sound of 1,000 tyres and other pollutants. The...
Read more
Scuba News

Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team

Mark Evans -
An incredibly rare Enigma machine, which was used by the Nazi military to send and receive secret messages during World War Two, has been...
Read more
Scuba News

Turkish fishermen offered bounty for silver-cheeked toadfish

Mark Evans -
Fishermen plying the waters off Turkey have been offered a bounty for every silver-cheeked toadfish they remove from the Med. According to Turkey's agricultural ministry,...
Read more
Scuba News

Join the Sardine Run with Divers Ready

Mark Evans -
One lucky person has the opportunity to join James Blackman from Divers Ready on the epic Sardine Run in South Africa from 6-12 July...
Read more
Scuba News

Orkney and Shetland Charters adds ‘Viking’ to the fleet

Mark Evans -
Orkney and Shetland Charters have expanded their fleet, adding Viking to the established liveaboards Valhalla and Valkyrie. According to Hazel Weaver and Helen Hadley, a plan...
Read more
Scuba News

Buddy Dive Resort launches the Murphyn Henar Foundation

Mark Evans -
One year after the passing away of popular Buddy Dive Resort Divemaster Murphyn Henar, the resort has proudly launched the Murphyn Henar Foundation. Murph, as...
Read more
Scuba News

Aqua Lung partners up with Aggressor Adventures for Christmas

Mark Evans -
Scuba equipment manufacturer Aqua Lung has formed a partnership with dive holiday specialists Aggressor Adventures for an exclusive Christmas promotion. It is very simple -...
Read more
Scuba News

Samantha Whitcraft named 2020 Wave Maker

Mark Evans -
Samantha Whitcraft, Director of Conservation and Outreach for Aggressor Adventures, has been recognized as DEMA’S 2020 Wave Maker during the annual DEMA awards ceremony. Whitcraft...
Read more
Scuba News

Natural ingredients create biodegradable alternative to plastic

Mark Evans -
Natural ingredients including seaweed, maize, sugar beet, mushrooms and bacteria have been used by British scientists to create a biodegradable alternative to plastic. Toraphene -...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,012FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Emperor Voyager by drone

Have a Magical Maldives Christmas on Emperor Voyager

Emperor Divers -
Dreaming of crystal clear, warm waters for Christmas? Why not join us on board Emperor Voyager 20/12 - 27/12/20 and spend Christmas with the...
Maldives Diving Holidays Kuredu

Magical Maldivian Diving at Kuredu Resort

Ocean Conservation Trust 1

Get aboard Emperor Echo with this WOW price!

Ocean Conservation Trust 2

Winter Diving: Escape to Lanzarote this January

Emperor Serenity Salon

Dive the Maldives in style!

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2020 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train