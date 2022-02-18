NDAC closes permanently

The National Diving and Activity Centre (NDAC) has closed down permanently, to the dismay of divers and dive centre owners across the country.

In a brief message on the company's Facebook page and website, it said: ‘The National Diving & Activity Centre is permanently closed. We are not taking bookings for leisure activities or public diving.We’d like to thank all our customers for their support over the years.'

NDAC had become one of the most-popular inland dive sites in the UK over the last few years, and had a plethora of sunken attractions at depths to suit all levels of diver. And talking of depth, that was one of the main selling points of NDAC – it had technical-level depths and so provided a great location for tech training that was not susceptible to the weather.

It was the site of the inaugural GO Diving Roadshow in September last year, and as well as all of the diving facilities, also boasted an inflatable Aqua Park, zip line, paddleboards and flyboarding.