HomeScuba NewsUKMissing teenage diver said to have died
missing teenage diver

Missing teenage diver said to have died

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Tragic news is emerging from Malaysia, as according to reports, the 14-year-old diver who was still missing succumbed to the elements and died while he was adrift with his father and an 18-year-old French woman.

As reported by Scuba Diver earlier this morning, rescuers had located 46-year-old Briton Adrian Chesters and French national Alexia Molina at around 1am on Friday (8 April), some 50 miles from where they were last seen, but his son was not with them.

Chesters and Molina were in a group of four divers in the waters off Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near Mersing, who failed to return to their boat on 6 April after being on a ‘training dive' for their advanced qualification in 15m of water.

Dive instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued at 8.15am on 7 April some 22 nautical miles from where she was reported missing.

Mr Chesters has now spoken to the Malaysian Coastguard, and told them that his Dutch son Nathen had become too weak to hold out and died while they were adrift.

The rescue operation has now been called off, but the authorities are expected to continue the search for the teenager's body.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
11,046FansLike
5,560FollowersFollow
1,140FollowersFollow
12,200SubscribersSubscribe
The Post-Covid World

The Post-Covid World

Planning your next international dive trip in The Post-Covid World.As the world finally opens, we had planned to use this column to focus on...
Monty Halls

Main Stage Speaker: Monty Halls

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef￼

Tim Clements

Tech Stage Speaker: Tim Clements

Bruce

Dare you ride Bruce the shark?

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0