Missing teenage diver said to have died

Tragic news is emerging from Malaysia, as according to reports, the 14-year-old diver who was still missing succumbed to the elements and died while he was adrift with his father and an 18-year-old French woman.

As reported by Scuba Diver earlier this morning, rescuers had located 46-year-old Briton Adrian Chesters and French national Alexia Molina at around 1am on Friday (8 April), some 50 miles from where they were last seen, but his son was not with them.

Chesters and Molina were in a group of four divers in the waters off Pulau Tokong Sanggol, near Mersing, who failed to return to their boat on 6 April after being on a ‘training dive' for their advanced qualification in 15m of water.

Dive instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued at 8.15am on 7 April some 22 nautical miles from where she was reported missing.

Mr Chesters has now spoken to the Malaysian Coastguard, and told them that his Dutch son Nathen had become too weak to hold out and died while they were adrift.

The rescue operation has now been called off, but the authorities are expected to continue the search for the teenager's body.