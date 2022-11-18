Missing Farnes diver’s body found off Norway

A body wearing a drysuit recovered from the sea off Norway this summer has been identified as a British diver who went missing off the Farne Islands in October 2021.

According to Dykking Magazine, investigation manager Kjell Arne Sandal from Mandal Police Station said that the man, who was recovered from the sea near Lindesnes Lighthouse – several hundred miles from the UK – was identified after using DNA, which was matched against missing persons cases in other countries via Interpol.

The DNA matched exactly with the diver in his 60s who was reported missing at 12.45pm on Sunday 17 October 2021 after a dive at Longstone Lighthouse on the Farne Islands off the coast of Northumberland.

As reported by Scuba Diver at the time, the missing diver report initiated a multi-agency search involving lifeboats from Amble, Craster, Seahouses and Berwick, Coastguard helicopters from Prestwick and Hull, Maritime Coastguard Rescue, the police and local charter vessels and dive boats.

The massive operation was stood down at 1pm on the Monday after a fruitless search.

Sandal said that the man's relatives in England have been notified by British police.