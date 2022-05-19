HomeScuba NewsUKMiranda Krestovnikoff special guest on Aurora UK cruise
Miranda Krestovnikoff special guest on Aurora UK cruise

GO Diving Show speaker, author and TV presenter Miranda Krestovnikoff will be a special guest on the inaugural ‘Jewels of Coastal UK‘ cruise by Aurora Expeditions.

“I love travel and adventure and nowhere better than on our very own coastline, without the need to fly abroad,” said Miranda.

The itinerary was developed by Aurora Expeditions’ product team in collaboration with the company’s Managing Director for the UK, Jos Dewing, and will take place aboard the unique Greg Mortimer vessel.

While on the voyage, from 4-17 May 2023, Krestovnikoff will lecture on some of her special interests and participate in the voyage’s diving programme as a scuba diver.

“I have always wanted to embark on a trip that encompasses all of my favourite parts of the UK coastline and this expedition does just that,”  added Miranda.

The unique 14-day voyage will mark the company’s first visit to England and will explore some of the destination’s such as Cornwall, the Pembrokeshire Islands in Wales, and the Lundy Island in the Bristol Channel.

