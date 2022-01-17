Mikumba Launch Their Fantastic New Liveaboard

Mikumba Launch Their Fantastic New Indonesian Liveaboard Jelajahi Laut

Jelajahi Laut was designed from the keel up by divers for divers and we’re sure you will love her. Her name in English means “Explore The Sea”.

She was built in Bulukumba, Bira, in South Sulawesi – this is the land of the Bugis traders, Indonesia’s fearless sailors who have sailed the seas for hundreds of years using only wind for power and the stars for navigation.

Completed in 2021, her deck is made of solid teak wood planks from Kalimantan, with the hull being made of iron wood. She features three front sails, two top and bottom sails from the centre mast, and two sails from the rear mast – making the perfect background for drone shots and Instagram Stories.

The maximum boat capacity is 14 guests for most trips, and for full boat charters we can take 16 guests.Communal spaces include a large sun deck, home theatre in the living room and an indoor dining room.

2 sea view cabins with double beds on the top deck, private balcony, and amazing views. En-suite bathrooms with hot water and AC.

2 deluxe cabins with 1 double bed and 1 single bed. En-suite bathrooms with hot water and AC.

2 standard cabins with 3 single beds. Shared bathroom with hot water and AC.

Jelajahi Laut is the prefect Liveaboard to explore some of Indonesia’s best diving and land hotspots.