Master Liveaboards Saver Rate

Master Liveaboards Release there industry First Master Saver Rate

Master Liveaboards is a constantly evolving business. They are also a business that wants to be at the forefront of the liveaboards industry. As such, they have released what they believe is an industry first with their Master Saver Rate.

Put simply, the Master Saver Rate allows all customer types to save 10% on any qualifying booking, provided that the departure is 120 days or more away and that payment is made in full on confirmation. This can be an individual booking for one person only 4 months away, or it can be a full charter for 18 people 3 years away. The same terms apply. And the basic terms are simple…

100% payment is due on confirmation and, while the payment is non-refundable, all bookings made under the Master Saver Plan are changeable to a new date on any other Master Liveaboards vessel*.

Repeat guests can even combine their savings with their loyalty bonus!

“Airlines, hotels, car hire… basically anyone in the travel business, offers a choice of terms depending on payment plans chosen and booking dates. It’s inevitable that the liveaboard industry will catch up. We’re just happy to be going there first.” said Mik Jennings, Business & Commercial Manager at Master Liveaboards.

In celebration of the release of the new terms, Master Liveabaords are offering a double discount on all eligible bookings on departure aboard Bahamas Master, Solomons Master and Pacific Master (in Truk Lagoon) until the end of September.