Marvel at Dune Nusa Penida

Scuba News
By: Mark Evans
Nusa Penida

Nusa Penida is renowned for its mola mola (sunfish) and manta ray encounters in the water and a chilled-out vibe on land, and now you can truly tap into this island's charms in the stunning Adiwana Warnakali Resort.

The resort boasts a sublime location atop a cliff, with superb views of the open ocean and the neighbouring island of Bali and the famed Mt Agung. Best of all, as the hotel was built following the contours of the land, the rooms are layered and each has an ocean view.

Nusa Penida
Dramatic views from the resort on Nusa Penida

Dune Penida Warnakali Dive Centre is located in this magnificent resort. There is an infinity pool – where the trydives are conducted! – along with spacious classrooms, changing rooms and showers, equipment and cleaning area, camera and charging station, cozy speedboats and a boutique and sunset bar.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced diver, the centre on Nusa Penida has you covered, with a wealth of coral reefs, drift dives and more to explore, featuring manta rays, mola mola, turtles, reef sharks – the list is endless.

Nusa Penida
Imagine conducting a trydive in here!

Dune Penida Warnakali is part of the Dune Group, a key player in diving, snorkelling and freediving activities around the world, with dive centres and liveaboards along the French Riviera, and in Egypt, the Maldives, Mexico and, of course, Indonesia.

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
