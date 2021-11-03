Mares and SSI new Corporate Patrons of the Shark Trust

The Shark Trust is delighted to announce its latest Corporate Patrons – Mares and Scuba Schools International (SSI).

Corporate Patrons are vital to the work of The Shark Trust – working together, the three organisations will promote shark conservation, engage a global audience and encourage divers to get involved.

The Shark Trust is one of the leading UK-based shark conservation charities. The team works globally to safeguard the future of sharks, and their close cousins, the skates and rays, engaging with a global network of scientists, policymakers, conservation professionals, businesses and supporters to further shark conservation. The Shark Trust works with corporate sponsors to create unique opportunities so that all parties and, of course, sharks, benefit.

SSI, the largest centre-based diving organization in the world, fights for the preservation and survival of the oceans and created Blue Oceans, a well-researched, holistic programme that is available to both divers and non-divers alike. The Blue Oceans programme teaches participants about issues facing our oceans and how their individual contributions can help. More information on this exciting program can be found at BlueOceans.world and on the Blue Oceans Instagram and Facebook social media channels.

Richard Corner (UK Diving Brands Manager) said: “With a number of watersport brands in our group, we are hugely reliant on the health of our waterways and the marine life that inhabits it. Over recent years we’ve increased our focus significantly on environmental concerns and hope that our future collaboration with The Shark Trust will help us provide the most-effective response in our battle to increase shark populations globally. We’re really excited by this partnership.”

Franziska Guttropf from SSI added: “We are very happy to work with The Shark Trust and to support their fantastic work to protect and raise awareness of sharks around the world. We are very much looking forward to working together, because sharks are incredible, important animals that have received a completely false reputation from the mainstream media.”

Paul Cox (Managing Director of The Shark Trust) said: “We’re delighted to team up with Mares and SSI. Divers are some of the most-passionate advocates for shark conservation, so this partnership will be a great vehicle for us to connect with divers internationally, share our story and engage more support for shark and ray conservation.”