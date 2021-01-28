Home Holiday Deals MALDIVES LAST PLACES OFFER
MALDIVES LAST PLACES OFFER
“Southern Hemisphere” Maldives Last Places offer 2021!

Maldives BLUE FORCE ONE – Availability dates Lower & Sup. deck Lower deck Superior deck Main deck
Availability dates 2021 Embark/

disembark

 Route Deluxe cabin

(102 al 107 & 111)

 Master cabin

(101)

 Junior Suite

(110)

 Master Suite

(108 & 109)
Jan 30 – Feb 6, 2021 Male / Male Central Atolls $1990  $1690
Feb 6 – 13, 2021 Male/Kooddoo 7 Atolls (Deep South Down) $2290  $1790
Feb 13 – 20, 2021 Kooddoo/Addu Southern Hemisphere $2290  $1790   $2490$1990  
Feb 20 – 27, 2021 Addu/Kooddoo Southern Hemisphere $2290  $1790 $2390  $1890 $2490$1990  
Feb 27 – Mar 6, 2021 Kooddoo/Addu Southern Hemisphere   $2390  $1890    
Mar 6 – 13, 2021 Addu/Kooddoo Southern Hemisphere $2290  $1790     $2590 $2090
Mar 13 – 20, 2021 Kooddoo/Addu Southern Hemisphere $2290  $1790      
Mar 27 – Apr 3, 2021 Kooddoo/Male 7 Atolls (Deep South Up) $2290  $1790      

 

RATE PER PERSON INCLUDES

Transfers airport – boat – airport. 7 nights onboard MALDIVES BLUE FORCE ONE, full board basis, water, tea and coffee. 18 dives on air, S80 tank, weights & dive guide. Travel, diving and cancellation insurance (see coverage in www.blueforcefleet.com)

 

RATE PER PERSON DOES NOT INCLUDE

Flights to Male. Payments upon arrival onboard: Maldives taxes: $155, Green tax: $42 Service fee: $130. Optional: NITROX: $50 per week. Internet access. Soft drinks and alcohol. Diving equipment and S100 tank rental (advanced booking is recommended). Domestic flights in  Maldives for the Southern Hemisphere Route, $535 round trip, ($250 Male/Kooddoo & $285 Addu/Male).

 

PRICES PUBLISHED IN $ AMERICAN DOLLAR.

It is possible to pay in €uros at the official exchange rate.
 

 More OFFERS!!!!

DOUBLE CABIN FOR SINGLE USE: we are offering just a 50% supplement for a single use double cabin. You just pay for one and a half places to enjoy a private double cabin all for yourself.

SECOND WEEK OF LIVEABOARD: If you wish to extend your liveaboard one extra week, we offer 50% off on your second consecutive week.

 

Scuba Diver Articles

Adrian Stacey
“Southern Hemisphere” Maldives Last Places offer 2021! Maldives BLUE FORCE ONE – Availability dates Lower & Sup. deck Lower deck Superior deck Main deck Availability dates 2021 Embark/ disembark Route Deluxe cabin (102 al...
Smarties

Smarties first global brand to switch to recyclable packaging

Are you a Scuba Diver - Fancy a Brew?

Are You a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew? season two...

MALDIVES 1

Advice on packing your hand luggage

Robert Rowland

Former MEP Robert Rowland dies in Bahamas diving accident

