“Southern Hemisphere” Maldives Last Places offer 2021!
|Maldives BLUE FORCE ONE – Availability dates
|Lower & Sup. deck
|Lower deck
|Superior deck
|Main deck
|Availability dates 2021
|Embark/
disembark
|Route
|Deluxe cabin
(102 al 107 & 111)
|Master cabin
(101)
|Junior Suite
(110)
|Master Suite
(108 & 109)
|Jan 30 – Feb 6, 2021
|Male / Male
|Central Atolls
|$1990 $1690
|Feb 6 – 13, 2021
|Male/Kooddoo
|7 Atolls (Deep South Down)
|$2290 $1790
|Feb 13 – 20, 2021
|Kooddoo/Addu
|Southern Hemisphere
|$2290 $1790
|$2490$1990
|Feb 20 – 27, 2021
|Addu/Kooddoo
|Southern Hemisphere
|$2290 $1790
|$2390 $1890
|$2490$1990
|Feb 27 – Mar 6, 2021
|Kooddoo/Addu
|Southern Hemisphere
|$2390 $1890
|Mar 6 – 13, 2021
|Addu/Kooddoo
|Southern Hemisphere
|$2290 $1790
|$2590 $2090
|Mar 13 – 20, 2021
|Kooddoo/Addu
|Southern Hemisphere
|$2290 $1790
|Mar 27 – Apr 3, 2021
|Kooddoo/Male
|7 Atolls (Deep South Up)
|$2290 $1790
|RATE PER PERSON INCLUDES
Transfers airport – boat – airport. 7 nights onboard MALDIVES BLUE FORCE ONE, full board basis, water, tea and coffee. 18 dives on air, S80 tank, weights & dive guide. Travel, diving and cancellation insurance (see coverage in www.blueforcefleet.com)
RATE PER PERSON DOES NOT INCLUDE
Flights to Male. Payments upon arrival onboard: Maldives taxes: $155, Green tax: $42 Service fee: $130. Optional: NITROX: $50 per week. Internet access. Soft drinks and alcohol. Diving equipment and S100 tank rental (advanced booking is recommended). Domestic flights in Maldives for the Southern Hemisphere Route, $535 round trip, ($250 Male/Kooddoo & $285 Addu/Male).
PRICES PUBLISHED IN $ AMERICAN DOLLAR.
It is possible to pay in €uros at the official exchange rate.
More OFFERS!!!!
DOUBLE CABIN FOR SINGLE USE: we are offering just a 50% supplement for a single use double cabin. You just pay for one and a half places to enjoy a private double cabin all for yourself.
SECOND WEEK OF LIVEABOARD: If you wish to extend your liveaboard one extra week, we offer 50% off on your second consecutive week.
- General conditions, brochures, information of our boats and routes in blueforcefleet.com
- Schedule, prices, offers, availability and online bookings in https://booking.blueforcefleet.com/
- Offer valid only for new reservations made from January 21, 2021.