MALDIVES LAST PLACES OFFER

Transfers airport – boat – airport. 7 nights onboard MALDIVES BLUE FORCE ONE, full board basis, water, tea and coffee. 18 dives on air, S80 tank, weights & dive guide. Travel, diving and cancellation insurance (see coverage in www.blueforcefleet.com)

RATE PER PERSON DOES NOT INCLUDE

Flights to Male. Payments upon arrival onboard: Maldives taxes: $155, Green tax: $42 Service fee: $130. Optional: NITROX: $50 per week. Internet access. Soft drinks and alcohol. Diving equipment and S100 tank rental (advanced booking is recommended). Domestic flights in Maldives for the Southern Hemisphere Route, $535 round trip, ($250 Male/Kooddoo & $285 Addu/Male).

PRICES PUBLISHED IN $ AMERICAN DOLLAR.

It is possible to pay in €uros at the official exchange rate.