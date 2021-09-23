Maldives and Red Sea are go!

The surface interval is over and we can’t wait to get you back into the water in your favourite destinations.

Have a look at our latest holiday deals below… but be quick… these offers won’t stick around for long.

MALDIVES

Best of Maldives | 02 – 10 October 2021| Lux Maldives liveaboard holiday on Emperor Explorer

Dive the Maldives in style! Flagship Emperor Explorer is a contemporary, spacious liveaboard where fine accommodation and service is standard.

NOW from just £1925 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

Return airport transfers

Subject to availability.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

***

Best of Maldives | 30 October – 07 November 2021| Boutique Maldives liveaboard holiday on Emperor Atoll

This popular liveaboard and her crew give a personalised welcome to small groups of no more than 12 guests.

Built to high, comfortable standards she measures 26 metres and accommodates guests in 6 twin-berth cabins, all with air-conditioning and private bathrooms.

From just £1645 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

Return airport transfers

Subject to availability.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

***

Christmas Best of Maldives | 18 – 26 December 2021 | Boutique Maldives liveaboard holiday on Emperor Atoll

Spend Christmas in the sunshine… This popular liveaboard and her crew give a personalised welcome to small groups of no more than 12 guests.

Built to high, comfortable standards she measures 26 metres and accommodates guests in 6 twin-berth cabins, all with air-conditioning and private bathrooms.

From just £2175 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from London to Male with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, afternoon snacks, unlimited drinking water, tea & coffee

6 days’ diving – total of 17 dives (incl. 1 night dive), guide, cylinders & weights

Free Nitrox

1 BBQ dinner on uninhabited island (weather allowing)

Malé city tour (on request)

Return airport transfers

Subject to availability.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

RED SEA

Egypt | Simply the Best Itinerary | 14 – 21 October 2021 | Emperor Echo

Jump on board the latest addition to the Emperor fleet and enjoy diving the famous sites of the Red Sea with this fantastic special offer. Great value for money and perfect for small groups of buddies with a ‘Book 5 and 1 dives for FREE’ offer all year round.

Price NOW from just £1175 per person based on sharing a twin cabin/room including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Subject to availability.

Alternative departure airports available at supplement.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

***

Egypt | Sharm el Sheikh | 1 – 8 November 2021 | Dive on revitalised reefs staying at the Panorama Naama Heights

Situated in Naama Bay, this 4-star hotel offers air-conditioned rooms with a balcony or terrace overlooking the landscaped pool area or Naama Bay. A free shuttle to its waterpark and private beach are provided at specified times.

The resort has 3 bars and an in-house restaurant serving local and international dishes. Guests can also enjoy traditional shisha, and room service is available.

The beach and Naama Bay’s nightlife, restaurants, and shops are within walking distance.

Price from just £640 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Sharm el Sheikh with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in Pool View room

All Inclusive meal plan

5 days’ local reef day boat diving, guide, 12ltr tank with Nitrox & weights

*Marine Park fees payable locally

Subject to availability.

Alternative departure airports available at supplement.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

***

Egypt | El Gouna | 10 – 17 November 2021 | Reefs & Wrecks staying at the Three Corners Ocean View Hotel

Set in the Abu Tig Marina, this all-inclusive, adults only, resort features 2 outdoor pools overlooking the clear waters of the Red Sea

Stylishly modern yet giving traditional services, this hotel is cleverly designed to be almost surrounded by the sea with a fabulous poolside terrace. There is a choice of restaurants and bars and a health club. Diving is with the renowned Emperor Divers

Price from just £845 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in twin/double standard room

Bed & breakfast meal plan

5 days’ 2 tank boat diving with Emperor Divers, guide, 12ltr tank & weights

All Transfers

*Marine Park Fees and extras payable locally

Subject to availability.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

***

Jordan | 16 – 23 November 2021 | Great value Red Sea diving based at a 3* Aqaba hotel

Diving holidays to Jordan offer real variety. Take Red Sea diving, good-value prices and history by the library load and you’ve got Aqaba in a nutshell.

From desert castles and unspoiled natural locations, to its cultural and religious sites, Jordan diving holidays allow you to explore the magnificent rock-hewn city of Petra, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World or the stunning desertscape of Wadi Rum.

Price from just £945 per person and includes:

Flights from Gatwick to Aqaba with 15kgs baggage

7 nights 3* hotel in twin room

Day trip to Petra

5 day / 10 dives diving with guide, tanks & weights

Booking deadline: Subject to availability – alternative dates available

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

***

Egypt | South & St Johns Itinerary | 20 – 27 January 2022 | Emperor Echo

Jump on board the latest addition to the Emperor fleet and enjoy diving the famous sites of the Red Sea with this fantastic special offer. Great value for money and perfect for small groups of buddies with a ‘Book 5 and 1 dives for FREE’ offer all year round.

Price NOW from just £885 per person based on sharing a twin cabin/room including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Subject to availability.

Alternative departure airports available at supplement.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

CARIBBEAN

Grenada | 10 – 17 November 2021 | Wrecks, sharks, rays and turtles @True Blue Bay Resort

A beautifully designed and critically acclaimed hotel, set in landscaped gardens overlooking True Blue Bay. A combination of fine dining and beautiful rooms, with Aquanauts dive centre on site, makes True Blue Bay Boutique Resort an excellent choice for divers.

Save up to 25% on all room types for all stays before 15th December 2022!

Price from just £1425 per person based on sharing a twin room including:

Direct flights from Gatwick to Grenada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in standard room

All meals and drinks by the glass

5 days’ of 2 tank AM diving, guide, 12ltr tank, Nitrox, marine park fees & weights

Subject to availability – valid for stays until 15th December 2022. Book by 31st October 2021

Alternative dates available.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

***

Bonaire | 24 November – 01 December 2021 | Uncrowded Reefs& 24/7 house reef diving @ Buddy Dive Resort

Buddy Dive’s studios and apartments offer great value for money, no matter if you are travelling with your partner, as a family, with friends or a whole dive group. Divers will appreciate easy 24-hour access to the excellent house reef, and a pick-up truck for shore diving, whilst the dive centre is conveniently located on-site.

Price from just £1365 per person based on sharing a twin studio including:

Flights from Heathrow to Bonaire with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in twin/double Studio Apartment

Breakfast included

6 days’ unlimited diving with tanks, weights & pick-up truck hire

Booking deadline: Subject to availability – alternative dates and departure airports available.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

MICRONESIA

Truk Odyssey | 16 – 23 September 2023

Book 6 Divers and 1 Goes FREE!

Fascinated by wrecks? Always dreamed of diving Truk Lagoon? Grab your buddies and book your places on this amazing offer – JUST £2750pp* with one FREE – or share the free place and pay just £2290pp*!

Treat yourself and your buddies to 7 nights aboard the fabulous Truk Odyssey and one of you goes FREE!

* Discount is given on boat only, flights will be quoted at the time of reservation and are payable by each member of the party. Local taxes included – Dive Permit is $50pp. Sailing is subject to availability.

Email info@diversetravel.co.uk to find out more!

All offers are subject to availability. Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002, email us at info@diversetravel.co.uk or click HERE to see the latest special offers on our website.