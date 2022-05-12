HomeScuba NewsANZMalaysia Travel Restrictions Eased Again
Malaysia Travel Restrictions Eased Again

Malaysia Travel Restrictions Eased Again

Adrian Stacey
By Adrian Stacey

-

Modified date:

From 1st of May 2022 Malaysia has further eased travel restrictions

Starting 1 May 2022, fully-vaccinated inbound travellers are no longer required to undergo pre-departure and on-arrival COVID-19 tests, including children aged 12 and below as well as for those who have been infected with COVID-19 within six to 60 days before departure to Malaysia. Travel insurance will also not be a prerequisite for foreigners entering the country. However, international travellers are required to complete the pre-departure form (Travel for) via the ‘Traveller' icon on the MySejahtera app.

Inbound travellers who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 still need to undergo an RT-PCR test two days before departure as well as a professionally-administered RTK-Ag test within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia and observe a five-day quarantine (quarantine exemption is only for those aged 17 and below).

The wearing of masks outdoors is optional but still mandatory indoors, including in shopping malls, offices, public transportation and e-hailing rides. Nevertheless, face coverings are still encouraged in crowded places, and people at higher risk from COVID-19. No more physical distancing is required, and people are now free to shake hands, but they are advised to practise good hand hygiene.

Meanwhile, check-ins via the contact tracing app MySejahtera will no longer be required, but the MySJ Trace function should be activated for contact tracing. Regardless of the vaccination status, people will be allowed to enter the premises except for those who test positive for COVID-19 and have been issued a home surveillance order.

The seven-day mandatory quarantine for positive cases remains, and the MySejahtera app is used for the COVID-19 test results submission and health assessment. However, those who test positive for COVID-19 may be released earlier from quarantine if their professionally-administered RTK-Ag test on Day 4 is negative.

Malaysia Travel Restrictions Eased Again
Malaysia Travel Restrictions Eased Again

For more information on the latest standard operating procedures (SOP) for travelling to Malaysia, please visit our website at Malaysia Travel or Mysafe Travel portal

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
11,112FansLike
5,633FollowersFollow
1,140FollowersFollow
12,700SubscribersSubscribe
chamber

Why doesn’t DAN share chamber locations?

For this video, Editorial Director Mark Evans partners up with the team from Divers Alert Network to look at recompression facilities, or more specifically,...
Travellers Medical Guide

DAN Travellers Medical Guide now available

The Post-Covid World

The Post-Covid World

Monty Halls

Main Stage Speaker: Monty Halls

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0