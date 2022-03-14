Malaysia to Reopen Borders on 1 April

Malaysia Ready to Welcome International Travellers as Borders Fully Reopen on 1 April

Malaysia is all set to welcome back international travellers after the government announced the full reopening of its borders for the first time after nearly two years of COVID-19 pandemic-related closures as the nation is transitioning to endemic phase, beginning 1 April 2022.

Fully-vaccinated travellers can enjoy quarantine-free travel and are only required to take the COVID-19 RT-PCR test two days before departure and undergo professionally administered RTK-Ag within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia.

To ease the entry process to Malaysia, travellers with valid travel documents can enter Malaysia by downloading and activating the MySejahtera contact tracing app and completing the pre-departure form under the ‘Traveller’ icon without the need to apply for MyTravelPass, which will be abolished.

However, international travellers who are not fully vaccinated must undergo five-day quarantine upon arrival. Meanwhile, children and young people aged 12 to 17 are allowed for quarantine-free entry and only need to undergo professionally administered COVID-19 RTK-Ag within 24 hours upon arrival in Malaysia.

The use of face masks in public places and MySejahtera check-in at premises remain in place as standard practice under the endemic phase, especially in confined areas with large crowds. The government also set out the return of full-capacity activities even though physical distancing would still be encouraged.

To date, Malaysia has fully inoculated 97.5% of its adult population with two doses of COVID-19, while 64.6% have had their booster shots. In addition, 91.1% of youth aged between 12 and 17 completed two doses and 30.9% of children aged 5 to 11 received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines.