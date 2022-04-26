Magical reopening to the Philippines

Magic Resorts is finally able to welcome you to their two renowned dive resorts in the Visayas (Central-Philippines), after the Philippines reopened its borders after two years of pandemic.

Both resorts, Magic Island Dive Resort in Moalboal, Cebu and Magic Oceans Dive Resort in Anda, Bohol, are fully operational and were both able to survive the lockdown that lasted for two years in the Philippines. When the reopening of the Philippines was announced, both resorts underwent a big renovation and restoration to be able to offer the same quality of service as people could expect before.

With the same staff members still in their positions, offering the world-famous Filipino hospitality with their welcoming smiles, Magic Island and Magic Oceans are ready again to offer an unforgettable diving holiday. Divemaster Manuel (also known as Mani) and Jason, didn’t lose their eye for detail and can still find the smallest critters around Moalboal and the notorious mating mandarinfish on Magic Island's house reef. Of course, the tasty mocktails after your dives in Magic Oceans will be served by the lovely bar lady Esther, while the popular singing chef is preparing the most-delicious food to finish off a perfect holiday. Great diving, great service – that’s the ultimate Magic experience!

Happy guests back in the Philippines

All the dive enthusiasts from America and Europe who took advantage of the reopening of the Philippines and spent their diving holiday at (one of the) Magic Resorts were warmly welcomed, not only by the staff, but also by the marine life around Moalboal and Anda. The first passing whalesharks, jumping thresher sharks, mating mandarinfish and even mating flamboyant cuttlefish are spotted! Everybody is excited to see happy divers again after such a long time!



Entering the Philippines

On 11 February, the first day of the reopening, the first hundreds of foreign tourists entered the Philippines. Since then, 100,000 tourists have entered the country to enjoy a tropical holiday, for most of them a long-awaited trip. If you bring your valid passport, return ticket, proof of covid-vaccination, a negative test (PCR/antigen) and have insurance coverage for costs for covid-treatment, you may enter the country. A continuous smooth course of the tourist flow may lead to the lifting of some of the requirements really soon!





