Magical Maldivian Diving at Kuredu Resort

Head to the elegant Kuredu Island Resort & Spa for some magical Maldivian diving from 20-29 June 2021.

The resort is set on a teardrop island in the Lhaviyani atoll. There are more than 50 dive sites on your doorstep, plus a private sandbank and a beach where movies are screened after dark.

This elegant resort offers a diverse dining scene and the Maldives’ largest watersports centre – all wrapped in white-sand beaches.

Price from just £1995 per person and includes:

Flights from London to Male with 25kgs baggage

Sea plane transfers to resort

8 nights in twin/double Garden Bungalow

Full Board meal plan

6 days UNLIMITED diving with tanks & weights with ProDivers.

Non-divers pay £1520pp.

Room and meal upgrade available. Alternative departure airports are also available. Booking deadline: Subject to availability – alternative dates available.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 for more information or email info@diversetravel.co.uk.