Learn to freedive with Andy Torbet

Andy Torbet has teamed up with Aquacity Freediving to run a Level 1 Freediving course in Cornwall in early May, and there are still some spots available.

From 6-8 May, Andy and his fellow breath-hold divers will be heading off around the coast in search of shipwrecks, caves, gullies and wildlife to freedive with over the two-day course.

World-renowned freediving photographer Daan Verhoeven will also be along for the ride, so he'll be capturing some amazing images that can adorn your social media or be hung on your wall at home.

Advertisement Advertisement

The cost is £525, which includes everything except food and accommodation (all training and materials, kit hire including freediving wetsuits, dive centre hire and boat hire and fuel, and so on). For more information, drop Andy or Aquacity Freediving a DM through Facebook.