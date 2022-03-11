Kraken Rum donates to PADI AWARE

The second limited-edition bottle of Kraken Rum from the ‘Unknown Deep‘ collection has a bioluminescence finish, and comes in a distressed diving cage.

And ‘The Beast' is doing its bit for charity as well, with a donation of £1 for the sale of every bottle of Kraken Rum going to marine conservation group PADI AWARE to aid in their mission to reduce ocean debris by half in targeted countries within the next decade.

Ian Amos, Operations Co-ordinator at PADI AWARE, said: “Kraken Rum has a rich history of supporting marine life, from the smallest sea critters to the biggest sea-dwellers, so we’re proud to be working together once again to save and protect the ocean. Every single bottle sold will help us continue our vital work of removing ocean debris, as well as training new volunteers to help us make an even bigger splash in 2022.”

The limited-edition Kraken Rum is available from Amazon and from ‘The Beast's online portal, The League of Darkness.