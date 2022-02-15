Kona Aggressor II ceases operation

Aggressor Adventures is saying goodbye to the Kona Aggressor II, which has been part of its extensive fleet of worldwide liveaboards for 33 years.

In a statement released on social media, Aggressor Adventures' CEO Wayne Brown explained that after extensive topside remodeling on the Kona Aggressor II, the remaining work was to be done in a shipyard to complete any hull repairs before putting the yacht back into service.

Last week, the yacht duly travelled to a shipyard in Honolulu, which is where it is now. The aluminum inspection revealed the repairs would require removing the entire superstructure to repair the pontoons at an estimated cost in excess of $500,000.

Due to the excessive costs to repair the vessel to Aggressor's safety standards, the Kona Aggressor II yacht owner has made the decision to cease operations in Kona, Hawaii, effective 14 February 2022.