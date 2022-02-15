HomeScuba NewsUSAKona Aggressor II ceases operation
Kona Aggressor II

Kona Aggressor II ceases operation

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Aggressor Adventures is saying goodbye to the Kona Aggressor II, which has been part of its extensive fleet of worldwide liveaboards for 33 years.

In a statement released on social media, Aggressor Adventures' CEO Wayne Brown explained that after extensive topside remodeling on the Kona Aggressor II, the remaining work was to be done in a shipyard to complete any hull repairs before putting the yacht back into service.

Last week, the yacht duly travelled to a shipyard in Honolulu, which is where it is now. The aluminum inspection revealed the repairs would require removing the entire superstructure to repair the pontoons at an estimated cost in excess of $500,000.

Due to the excessive costs to repair the vessel to Aggressor's safety standards, the Kona Aggressor II yacht owner has made the decision to cease operations in Kona, Hawaii, effective 14 February 2022.

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
10,952FansLike
5,396FollowersFollow
1,118FollowersFollow
11,600SubscribersSubscribe
Mark Powell

Tech Stage speaker: Mark Powell

TECH STAGE SPEAKER: Mark Powell - 'What tech diving can learn from recreational diving, and vice versa' and 'Deco myths' Mark Powell had his first...
Rannva Joermundsson

Tech Stage speaker: Rannva Joermundsson

Martyn Guess

Photo Stage speaker: Martyn Guess

Marcus Blatchford

Tech Stage speaker: Marcus Blatchford

Roisin Maddison

Photo Stage speaker: Roisin Maddison

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0