Kelp forest dedicated to the Queen

A dense underwater forest of kelp off the coast of Plymouth has been dedicated to the Queen as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The marine habitat comes under the ‘Queen's Green Canopy', which was set up as part of the celebrations, and endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh led a wild swimming relay to mark the occasion.

He explained: “Underneath the water is a hidden treasure, these kelp forests, and it is a home for so much wildlife.

“When you walk in a forest, you are looking up at the branches and the leaves and the birds and the trees, but when you swim through a kelp forest, it's a completely different perspective.”

He continued: “You are on top, in the canopy looking down, and you can swim down into the canopy, and look at all of the amazing fish swimming around you – it's a different perspective, it's beautiful down there.”

The Plymouth kelp is the only marine forest to become part of the ‘Queen's Green Canopy', a tree-planting project marking the Jubilee.