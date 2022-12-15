Scuba Diver Magazines

Isle of Wight wrecks granted ‘protected status’

SDMScuba News
By: Mark Evans
Isle of Wight

Advertisement

Related stories

Blue O Two brand celebrates 20th anniversary

The Blue O Two brand was created in an...

Gloucester artefacts on display from February

A major exhibition showcasing artefacts from the Gloucester shipwreck,...

Thor the walrus seen off Hampshire coast

A walrus that has been nicknamed Thor was sighted...

St Helena added to Diverse Travel portfolio

Dive holiday experts Diverse Travel have added the destination...

2022 Guru Awards Finalists Gallery

The Underwater Tour Awards team is excited to showcase...

Two shipwrecks sunk off the Isle of Wight that date back to the 16th and 17th centuries have been granted the highest level of protection on the 2022 National Heritage List for England.

The wrecks, which have been named NW96 and NW68, were discovered at Shingles Bank, and as they pre-date 1700, have been described as ‘extremely rare'.

Experts have been able to approximately date the vessels due to findings on the wreck sites. NW96, for instance, is thought to pre-date 1580 because of a lead ingot cast from a furnace, known as a bole, which fell out of use around that time.

The two shipwrecks are among 240 recent additions to the list from Historic England. Other notables include World War One trenches, and a watermill that was drawn by artist John Constable.

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Listen to our Podcast

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Latest stories
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x