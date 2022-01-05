Indonesian Dive Industry Health Protocols

COVID safe Health Protocols for the Indonesian Dive Industry
Raja Ampat Marine Park Authority BLUD UPTD Pengelalaan created a handbook on CLEANLINESS, HEALTH, SAFETY, AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUSTAINABILITY GUIDANCE FOR INDONESIA’S DIVE INDUSTRY for the ‘New Normal’ post COVID-19 scuba diving practises.
Here is a summary of some of the main practices to be implemented to ensure that international standards of cleanliness, health, safety and environmental sustainability are met.
DIVING TOURISM FACILITIES
- Handwashing facilities and hand sanitizers are easily available and accessible
- Infrared thermometers for temperature checks are provided and do not require direct physical contact
- All staff wear PPE including masks, facial covering, and latex gloves
- Frequently touched surfaces are properly disinfected at minimum 3 times per day
- Cashless payment systems are implemented throughout the resort
- Briefings on COVID-19 risk prevention are given to guests partaking in any diving or recreational Activity
- The swimming pool water is routinely disinfected and the pH’s levels are tracked and displayed
BOAT DIVING & ACTIVITIES
- The boat and dive crew, and guests must wear masks before and after diving
- The boat and dive crew wash their hands with soap or use a hand sanitizer and must wear clean latex or rubber gloves before touching diving equipment or while giving any service to guests.
- All diving equipment must be fully assembled before being loaded onto the boat.
- All divers must use defogger liquid and are prohibited from using saliva to defog their diving masks.
- Divers must maintain physical distancing of at least one-metre while on the surface and adhere to all guidance issued by DAN
- Dive crews and dive guides must adhere to recommended safe diving and safe protocol briefings to reduce virus contamination risks, and must consistently implement these protocols
- All cylinder filling facilities and infrastructure, storage rooms, and the cylinders themselves are routinely and properly cleaned and disinfected before and after using or at least 3 (three) times a day in accordance with recommendations by DAN
Please visit their website for more information – https://rajaampatmarinepark.com/covid19-new-normal-raja-ampat/
