Indigo Elite Divers becomes UK Scubajet dealership

By: Mark Evans
Indigo Elite Divers has announced that it has become a dealership for the innovative Scubajet, one of the world's smallest and most-versatile water jet systems.

Derby-based Indigo Elite Divers have built up an enviable reputation, and teach scuba diving from beginner levels up to and beyond instructor levels.

Lead instructor Eddie has been a PADI professional since 2008, and is now a Staff Instructor and EFR / EFR FAW Instructor Trainer.

Indigo Elite Divers will be demonstrating the Scubajet at the GO Diving Show in March (4-5 March 2023).

Scubajet will be at GO Diving Show in March
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
