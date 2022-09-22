As the colder months fast approach, it's time to start thinking about your winter dive trips, and Plymouth-based In Deep have some tempting ‘Winter Warmer' packages.

Diving during the off-season can be incredible – with the possibility of crystal-clear visibility and larger fish on the wrecks, those cold crisp days can be some of the best diving of the year.

From December until March, In Deep's ‘Winter Warmer' packages are available for buddy pairs, small groups and full charters. The cost of this package is £230 per person and includes two days diving, two nights B&B, four 32% nitrox fills, a light lunch and refreshments onboard each day, free car parking, and use of the onsite facilities, which include heated changing rooms/showers!

Three- to five-day trips are also available on request. To make your booking now or enquire further, give the dive centre a call on 01752 405400.

