Home Scuba News Humpback whale sighted in Firth of Forth
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
humpback whale
Scuba News

Humpback whale sighted in Firth of Forth

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

A humpback whale has been sighted in the Firth of Forth – and it is believed to be the same animal seen off the Isle of Coll last August.

The majestic mammal was first seen on Saturday at Kinghorn in Fife, and was then spotted again on Sunday.

Photographer Greg MacVean managed to snap some shots of its tail and dorsal fin, and whale watcher Lyndsay McNeill said that scratches on its back and barnacles on its fin matched those of the whale seen off the west coast last year.

Ms McNeill, of Scottish Humpback ID, said: “It is very exciting to see the same whale on both sides of Scotland within such a short period of time. Normally they stick to one area.”

Shane Wasik, from Basking Shark Scotland, said he believed it was the first re-sighting of a humpback whale between east and west Scotland.

Facebook Comments

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

UK reefs to be protected by widespread bottom-trawling ban

Mark Evans -
Conservationists have welcome a government proposal for a widespread bottom-trawling ban in protected English waters to save threatened cold-water corals. A consultation was launched on...
Read more
Scuba News

Become a lifeguard to assist with staycation explosion

Mark Evans -
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has opened up applications for lifeguards for the 2021 season amid expectations of a staycation explosion. COVID-19 has wreaked...
Read more
Scuba News

The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!

Mark Evans -
Yes, the most-anticipated underwater photography event of them all - the Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition - is back in 2021! The brainchild of...
Read more
Scuba News

Sea squirt chemical powerful COVID-19 anti-viral

Mark Evans -
Research into COVID-19 has turned up some unusual solutions and possibilities, and now Spanish scientists have found a chemical in the humble sea squirt...
Read more
Scuba News

Digital Marketing Assistant role for Fourth Element

Mark Evans -
Fancy joining one of the most-progressive dive apparel companies in the world? Fourth Element is looking for a Digital Marketing Assistant to join their team. Fourth...
Read more
Scuba News

Season 2 of Deeper Blue’s Dive Podcast

Mark Evans -
Deeper Blue's Dive Podcast has been shortlisted as one of the top sports podcasts in the 2021 Publisher Podcast Awards. Deeper Blue's Stephan Whelan said:...
Read more
Scuba News

Smarties first global brand to switch to recyclable packaging

Mark Evans -
Nestlé’s much-loved Smarties brand will shortly be using recyclable paper packaging for its confectionery products worldwide - this represents a transition of 90 percent of...
Read more
Scuba News

Are You a Scuba Diver – Fancy a Brew? season two goes live

Mark Evans -
Andy Clark is back in February with season two of his lighthearted and inspirational podcast Are you a Scuba Diver - Fancy a Brew? Andy's...
Read more
Scuba News

Former MEP Robert Rowland dies in Bahamas diving accident

Mark Evans -
Former Brexit Party MEP Robert Rowland has died in a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas. In a statement released on the website...
Read more
Scuba News

Dusseldorf Boot show cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19

Mark Evans -
The team behind the Düsseldorf Boot show have decided to cancel the 2021 event due to the ongoing pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdown...
Read more
Scuba News

The Diver Medic introduces DEMR course

Mark Evans -
The Diver Medic has launched the Diving Emergency Medical Responder course, written and approved by Chantelle Newman. Chantelle said: "The Diver Medic brand continues to...
Read more
Scuba News

Driftwood Spars Brewery sponsors Fathoms Free

Mark Evans -
The Driftwood Spars Brewery in Cornwall is sponsoring the Fathoms Free organisation, with the aim of buying an ROV to assist with the retrieval...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

humpback whale

Humpback whale sighted in Firth of Forth

Mark Evans -
A humpback whale has been sighted in the Firth of Forth - and it is believed to be the same animal seen off the...
bottom-trawling ban

UK reefs to be protected by widespread bottom-trawling ban

lifeguard

Become a lifeguard to assist with staycation explosion

enriched air

Why you should dive with enriched air

2021 Underbathwater Photographer of the Year

The Underbathwater Photographer of the Year competition is back!

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train