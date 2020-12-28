Home Scuba News Humpback whale provides some festive cheer
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
humpback whale
Scuba News

Humpback whale provides some festive cheer

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

Scilly Islanders have been treated to a little festive cheer by an unlikely visitor to the islands – a humpback whale, which has been nicknamed Pi, the the film Life of Pi.

The whale showed up on Christmas Eve, and since then has been sighted daily cruising close to the coastline. It is thought to be the same whale that was spotted off Cornwall back in the summer.

Local wildlife expert Lucy McRobert thought there might even be two whales, although there are no images of them together yet. She said that they appeared healthy, and were moving in and out with the tides with no issues.

Dolphins are a regular sight around the Scilly Islands, but humpback whales are a rare occurrence.

It is a happy way to draw a close to the diabolical year that was 2020, especially after the tragedy involving stranded sperm whales in Yorkshire.

Unfortunately, not everything whale-related in the southwest had such a happy ending. A telehandler attempting to remove a dead pilot whale off Perranporth Beach on Boxing Day broke down and ended up being swamped by the incoming tide.

telehandler

The telehandler, which belonged to the local Watering Hole pub, was later recovered itself by a tracked digger. Pub director Tom Job said on Facebook that the incident ‘pretty much puts the icing on the cake for 2020’.

Photo credit: Martin Goodey and The Watering Hole

Facebook Comments


Subscribe to get 1st issue of Scuba Diver Magazine - European Edition with UK Shipping for £1 GBP
Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

Tragedy as ten stranded sperm whales die in Yorkshire

Mark Evans -
Christmas Eve ended in tragedy as ten sperm whales which had become stranded between Withernsea and Tunstall near Hull in East Yorkshire died. HM Coastguard...
Read more
Scuba News

Emperor Harmoni to ply Indonesian waters

Mark Evans -
She's currently under construction and ready to launch in 2021 - the Emperor Harmoni is Emperor Divers Indonesia’s brand-new liveaboard, the second for Emperor...
Read more
Scuba News

PADI launches Mermaid programme

Mark Evans -
PADI has launched a new programme aimed at giving all those women (and men) - who want to tap into their inner mer-person -...
Read more
Scuba News

Seal pup rescued from bus stop in Cornwall

Mark Evans -
A seal pup was rescued after seeking shelter in a bus stop in Cornwall during stormy weather conditions. Members of the British Divers Marine Life...
Read more
Scuba News

18th-century Thames shipwreck given extra protection

Mark Evans -
An 18th-century shipwreck lying in the Thames is among a host of historic sites that have been granted additional protection by Historic England in...
Read more
Scuba News

Healthy Seas and Ghost Diving buy their first boat

Mark Evans -
Asset manager DWS has donated to Healthy Seas and Ghost Diving to help these important marine protection organizations buy their own boat. DWS has supported Healthy...
Read more
Scuba News

Scuba divers rescued after six hours adrift in Indian Ocean

Mark Evans -
Five scuba divers who hailed from the UK, Russia and South Africa have been rescued after six hours adrift in the Indian Ocean after...
Read more
Scuba News

PADI gives back this Christmas with eLearning

Mark Evans -
A PADI eLearning gift certificate would make the perfect Christmas present - and now ten percent of your purchase will go towards supporting the...
Read more
Scuba News

More than 300 species of shark and ray threatened with extinction

Mark Evans -
New assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) released yesterday show 316 chondrichthyan species – sharks, rays and skates, and chimaeras...
Read more
Scuba News

Ocean Conservation Trust receives £250,000 seagrass grant

Mark Evans -
The Ocean Conservation Trust has received a grant of £250,000 from the government’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund, enabling large-scale seagrass restoration supporting fisheries while...
Read more
Scuba News

RAID launches new instructor materials

Mark Evans -
Becoming an instructor, regardless of agency, takes a huge amount of time and dedication, and RAID is seeking to make that process more-efficient with...
Read more
Scuba News
00:03:09

Design winner of sea turtle nest boxes Announced

Mark Evans -
The Sea of Change Foundation has announced the winner of its competition to design sustainable sea turtle nest boxes. In partnership with the Science Exchange,...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

humpback whale

Humpback whale provides some festive cheer

Mark Evans -
Scilly Islanders have been treated to a little festive cheer by an unlikely visitor to the islands - a humpback whale, which has been...
sperm whales

Tragedy as ten stranded sperm whales die in Yorkshire

octopus

We all need a little octopus love

humpback whale 1

Beginners guide to drift diving

DAN Europe

DAN Europe goes ‘cardless’

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2020 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train