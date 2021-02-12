Continuing his new series, dive instructor trainer Marcel van den Berg looks at ways to be a better dive instructor, in this instance, how to be a successful attribute to your dive centre.

Subscribe to the Scuba Diver YouTube Channel so you don’t miss out on future videos!

Don’t forget to check out and SUBSCRIBE to PADI Platinum Course Director Marcel van den Berg YouTube Channels:

https://www.youtube.com/marcelvandenberg1 for Divemaster and Diving Instructor Instruction Videos.

And

https://www.youtube.com/scubadivingtips for Recreational Diver Instruction Video’s.

Would you like to be trained by PADI Platinum Course Director Marcel van den Berg and become a PADI Divemaster or Diving Instructor then check out his websites:

https://www.saireecottagediving.com/padi-idc-course-koh-tao/

Or

www.idckohtaothailand.com

Would you like to get more information about recreational PADI courses then check out:

https://www.scubadivingtips.net where you will find lot’s op Scuba Diving Tips!