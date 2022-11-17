Ho Ho Ho! Vobster Santas is back

Scuba Diver Magazines
Vobster Santas

The ever-popular Vobster Santas event is less than a month away, and spaces are going fast, so if you are thinking of donning the red-and-white suit and joining in, you best get your skates on!

The 2022 event will be taking place on 11 December, and will be raising money once again for the RNLI and the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance.

Get sponsored for dressing up like the festive favourite, and help drum up support for these two worthy causes.

Vobster Santas
All fun and games at the 2021 event

Last year's Vobster Santas saw a plethora of Santas, along with a few reindeer and snowmen, descend on Vobster Quay for fun, laughter, a bit of a diving and, of course, the all-important mince pies!

Vobster Santas is open to all divers, not just members of Vobster Quay, and you can sign up here, but space is limited, so don't dawdle! The plan is for all Santas to hit the water at 10am in one mass festive group. Will they beat the record of 185 Santa divers all in the water at once?

The Vobster Santas event in 2021

Photo credit: Jason Brown

Latest stories
