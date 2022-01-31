HomeScuba NewsUKHera wreck gains new memorial plaque
Hera

Hera wreck gains new memorial plaque

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

During February 2014, on the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the SV Hera off Falmouth, a group of divers placed a plaque on the remains of the wreck.

The original plaque was made by Father Robbins of St Symhorian Church in Veryan, where most of the victims of the SV Hera are buried head-to-toe in Europe's longest grave. Sadly, the perspex plaque couldn't stand the harsh conditions underwater, and after five years, it started to disintegrate. The damaged plaque was recovered and a new stainless steel version was cut and donated by Fibrefusion in Falmouth.

The plan was to place the new waterjet-cut 4mm stainless plaque on the wreck, as close to the 106th anniversary in 2020. As the weekend approached, the weather turned for the worse, the divers awaited a weather window. As the weather started to improve, the coronavirus pandemic struck and the UK went into lockdown. Then on the 107th anniversary, the UK was in its third lockdown!

Hera
The original plaque on the SV Hera

SV Hera – third time lucky

Third time lucky… 30 January 2022 – one day early for the actual anniversary – the weather was good, the tides were right and the visibility was looking good. Atlantic Scuba‘s Moonshadow was heading out of Falmouth for its regular Sunday morning dive, offering the perfect opportunity to lay the new plaque on the SV Hera.

Diver Mark Milburn and his partner Ruth Holding, who were on the original plaque-laying trip, took the plaque with them, along with a chain and padlock as well as stainless steel cable ties. They located the large wheel, believed to be from a water pump, where the last plaque ended up after being moved a few times. The new plaque was mounted securely on the wheel, before the divers headed off to enjoy the rest of the dive. Hopefully this one will stand the test of time.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
10,938FansLike
5,382FollowersFollow
1,115FollowersFollow
11,400SubscribersSubscribe
COVID-19

Divers invited to participate in COVID-19 survey

A qualified doctor and GP trainee who is busy with her Master's Degree at the University of Plymouth is calling for assistance from divers...
DAN

DAN Europe: House of Cards, part one

Wreck Hunters

The Recovery of Objects From Historic Wreck Sites

Fit Diver: Activation and Workout

DAN Europe

DAN Europe: Your Diving Support Network

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0