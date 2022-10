Applications are being sought for crew for the liveaboard Valhalla for the 2023 season and beyond, travelling around the Orkney Islands and the Shetlands in the 2023 season, the Orkneys, Shetlands and Faroe Islands in 2024, and Norway in 2025.

Accommodation onboard, food during working hours, salary paid for the season, not just by the week, paid leave, and full training given if required. Full details on request .

Talk to Hazel on 07795 966903 or hazel@mv-valkyrie.co.uk if you are interested.