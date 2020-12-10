Home Holiday Deals Have a Magical Maldives Christmas on Emperor Voyager
Holiday Deals

Have a Magical Maldives Christmas on Emperor Voyager

By Emperor Divers

Dreaming of crystal clear, warm waters for Christmas? Why not join us on board Emperor Voyager 20/12 – 27/12/20 and spend Christmas with the Mantas, Whalesharks and many other delights the Maldives has to offer.

On offer at just 1500 Euro / 1350 GBP per person, there has never been a better time to treat yourself (or your dive buddy) this Christmas

Drop the reservations team an email to book your spot reservations@emperordivers.com, but be quick the spaces won’t be around for long!

 

