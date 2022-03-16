HomeScuba NewsUKGreenland shark found off Cornwall
Greenland shark

Greenland shark found off Cornwall

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The body of a Greenland shark was found on the beach in Newlyn Harbour, near Penzance, on Sunday – only the second one ever recorded in UK waters.

Abby Crosby, from the Cornwall Wildlife Trust, saw the animal on the beach and said: “It's absolutely amazing that one has come into Cornwall. It shows just how incredible our coast and seas are.”

Prof Rosie Woodruffe, from the Institute of Zoology, identified the creature as a Greenland shark on Twitter.

Unfortunately, it was washed back out to sea before experts could fully examine the rare creature.

Greenland shark 1
The Greenland shark was later discovered floating offshore

However, the dead shark was later located floating out at sea by the crew of the Mermaid Pleasure Trips, Penzance vessel Vanessa Jane, who were out on a crew-training session. They spotted the corpse and initially thought it was a dolphin or seal, until they got closer and realised it was much, much bigger.

They managed to take the shark in tow and took it back to land, where they handed it off to the Marine Strandings Network, who have now sent it off to be examined.

This is only the second record of Greenland sharks, also known as sleeper sharks, to strand in the UK, so this is an extremely rare find and exciting for fisheries biologists. The shark will now be post-mortemed by vet pathologist James as part of the Cetacean Strandings Investigation Programme- UK strandings.

Photo credit: Rosie Woodroffe and Mermaid Pleasure Trips Penzance

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles 🤿

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
11,027FansLike
5,477FollowersFollow
1,141FollowersFollow
11,900SubscribersSubscribe
Monty Halls

Main Stage Speaker: Monty Halls

TV favourite, author, adventurer and all-round good chap Monty Halls will be taking to the Main Stage at the GO Diving Show over the...
Critters of the Great Barrier Reef

Critters of the Great Barrier Reef￼

Tim Clements

Tech Stage Speaker: Tim Clements

Bruce

Dare you ride Bruce the shark?

exhibitor listings

GO Diving Show exhibitor listings now live

Stay in touch
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0