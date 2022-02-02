HomeScuba NewsUKGO Diving Show speaker: John Kendall
GO Diving Show speaker: John Kendall

By Mark Evans

TECH STAGE – John Kendall – ‘3D photogrammetry of Roman archaeology in a cave'

John Kendall is a GUE technical, cave and CCR instructor and a Fellow of the Explorers Club living in the UK. Since he was a small child, John has been fascinated by the underwater environment and the possibilities of adventure, and he is grateful to GUE for helping him to turn those childhood dreams into reality.

As an instructor, John regularly travels around the world teaching GUE classes and helping to build local GUE communities. John is considered to be one of the world's foremost experts in underwater photogrammetry and over the last eight years has been involved in many archaeological projects creating 3D models of both wrecks and caves. This allows researchers and scientists unparalleled abilities to manipulate and navigate the sites from the comfort of their own computers.

From the frigid waters of the Baltic to the toasty Mediterranean Sea, John and GUE have been accumulating data and generating some cool-looking imagery of deep water wrecks, and John is going to share some of it with us. When not diving (which is rare), John is also a commercially qualified UAV pilot.

The GO Diving Show is taking place from 4-6 March 2022 at the NAEC Stoneleigh

You will be able to catch John’s talk on the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show on Saturday and Sunday from 11am-11.45am. Book your tickets for the ultimate UK diving event – sponsored by Tobago Beyond – right now!

Tobago Beyond is the show sponsor
