GO Diving Show speaker: Dr Richard Smith

Underwater Photography Stage – Dr Richard Smith – ‘The Golden Moment’ (how we have been able to get the best out of different locations and find new species and behaviours)

Dr Richard Smith is a British award-winning underwater photographer, author and marine conservationist who aspires to promote an appreciation for the ocean’s inhabitants and raise awareness of marine conservation issues through his images.

A marine biologist by training, Richard’s pioneering research on the biology and conservation of pygmy seahorses led to the first PhD on these enigmatic fishes. Richard is a member of the IUCN Seahorse, Pipefish and Seadragon Specialist Group. He has named the two most recent pygmy seahorse discoveries from Japan, Hippocampus japapigu, and South Africa, H. nalu.

Richard organizes and leads marine life expeditions where the aim is for participants to get more from their diving and photography by learning about the marine environment. His bestselling book, ‘The World Beneath: The Life and Times of Unknown Sea Creatures and Coral Reefs’ is out now.

You will be able to catch Richard’s talk on the Underwater Photography Stage at the GO Diving Show on Saturday from 11am-11.45am. Book your tickets for the ultimate UK diving event – sponsored by Tobago Beyond – right now!