Global hunt For new innovation and technology in scuba diving

MarketBlast has announced the start of a global product hunt in the scuba diving and snorkelling industries, including many of the industry’s top brands.

With an estimated nine million active divers worldwide and retail dive revenues between $2B and $3.5B worldwide, the opportunity for growth through licensing or acquisition of new and innovative scuba innovations is enticing and driving the enthusiasm to discover new opportunities. The hunt for great, new scuba and snorkelling innovation is on!

Those with scuba innovations, specifically products in the scuba diving, snorkelling, and freediving categories, can participate in the hunt by submitting directly to participating companies listed on the MarketBlast platform.

Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, start-up companies, professional developers, product engineers and innovators with innovation matching the criteria specified by the individual company hunts listed on MarketBlast.

There are no upfront costs or commissions for new submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit to one or more of the company hunts, create a MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com, add your product to your private account, search the keyword ‘Scuba’ from the list of open hunts and submit.