HomeScuba NewsUSAGlobal hunt For new innovation and technology in scuba diving
scuba diving

Global hunt For new innovation and technology in scuba diving

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

MarketBlast has announced the start of a global product hunt in the scuba diving and snorkelling industries, including many of the industry’s top brands.

With an estimated nine million active divers worldwide and retail dive revenues between $2B and $3.5B worldwide, the opportunity for growth through licensing or acquisition of new and innovative scuba innovations is enticing and driving the enthusiasm to discover new opportunities. The hunt for great, new scuba and snorkelling innovation is on!

Those with scuba innovations, specifically products in the scuba diving, snorkelling, and freediving categories, can participate in the hunt by submitting directly to participating companies listed on the MarketBlast platform.

Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, start-up companies, professional developers, product engineers and innovators with innovation matching the criteria specified by the individual company hunts listed on MarketBlast.

There are no upfront costs or commissions for new submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit to one or more of the company hunts, create a MarketBlast account at www.marketblast.com, add your product to your private account, search the keyword ‘Scuba’ from the list of open hunts and submit.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Read More Scuba Diving News...

Scuba Diver Mag Social

10,825FansLike
5,179FollowersFollow
1,092FollowersFollow
10,200SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

newly qualified divers

Calling all newly qualified divers!

Scuba Diver Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans implores newly qualified divers to remember why they learned to dive in the first place - to actually go...
scuba diving

Global hunt For new innovation and technology in scuba diving

medication

Scuba diving and medication

Time to Travel… the latest dive deals from Diverse

SAVE with Emperor Maldives | Extra 5% Discount for Scuba Diver...

Stay in touch

UW Photography

Scuba Gear

Scuba Travel

About Us

2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

Shopping cart
There are no products in the cart!
Continue shopping
0