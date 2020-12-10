Home Holiday Deals Get aboard Emperor Echo with this WOW price!
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
3
Holiday Deals

Get aboard Emperor Echo with this WOW price!

Diverse Travel
By Diverse Travel

-

Modified date:
5

This is the perfect start to your 2021 diving season… and at an incredible lead-in price of just £885 per person.

Jump on board the latest addition to the Emperor fleet and enjoy diving the famous sites of the Red Sea with this fantastic special offer. This itinerary takes in the wonderful South & St Johns from 26 February – 05 March 2021.

Emperor Echo offers great value for money and she is perfect for small groups of buddies with a ‘Book 5 and 1 dives for FREE’ offer all year round.

1

Price NOW from just £885 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

  • Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage
  • 7 nights in shared cabin
  • 3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner
  • 6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees
  • Free Nitrox

Click here for more information on Emperor Echo.

Booking deadline: Subject to availability – limited flight seats at this price. Alternative departure airports available at a supplement.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk to book your spot!

Facebook Comments

Diverse Travel
Diverse Travelhttps://www.diversetravel.co.uk/
With over 50 years’ experience of dive travel, dive centre and resort management, the Diverse Travel team has the experience to deliver memorable diving holidays that benefit from full financial ATOL cover. The hands-on experience of the team gives us the ability to give you a truly great service far above the standard. We know just what to look for when selecting destinations and resorts or liveaboards to give you the very best holiday choices. Our strong relationship with suppliers, developed over years, means you’ll get pleasing value for money. You can look forward to an effortless holiday experience thanks to our promise to share our knowledge and advice. A choice of worldwide destinations concentrating on top-class diving is on offer where all suppliers have been chosen on the basis of outstanding customer care and value for money.

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Holiday Deals

Have a Magical Maldives Christmas on Emperor Voyager

Emperor Divers -
Dreaming of crystal clear, warm waters for Christmas? Why not join us on board Emperor Voyager 20/12 - 27/12/20 and spend Christmas with the...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Magical Maldivian Diving at Kuredu Resort

Diverse Travel -
Head to the elegant Kuredu Island Resort & Spa for some magical Maldivian diving from 20-29 June 2021. The resort is set on a teardrop...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Winter Diving: Escape to Lanzarote this January

Diverse Travel -
Start 2021 as you mean to go on with a winter escape to the beautiful island of Lanzarote. Just a 10-minute downhill walk to a...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Dive the Maldives in style!

Diverse Travel -
Best of Maldives | 22 – 30 May 2021 Dive the Maldives in style with this special offer from Diverse Travel. Emperor Serenity brings a...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Save over £1500 on Galapagos trips in 2021!

Diverse Travel -
Looking for a last minute deal on your Galapagos diving holiday? Treat yourself to a week aboard Galapagos Aggressor III for just £3500pp (WAS...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Dive the Red Sea like never before onboard Whirlwind.

Scuba Travel -
The Red Sea is piping hot. After months of no one diving, the Northern Red Sea is better than ever. The reefs are bursting...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Dive the best of the Northern Red Sea on Whirlwind

Scuba Travel -
From November 2020 and through 2021 Whirlwind will be departing from SHARM EL SHEIKH - we are so excited to be back in Sharm...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Dive the southern Red Sea this winter onboard Hurricane

Scuba Travel -
Hurricane stands out in the Egyptian Red Sea – and not just because she is one of the few steel-hulled vessels. Many Red Sea...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Bonaire Madness

Buddy Dive -
Make the end of the year extra special with a well deserved dive vacation on Bonaire. Bonaire, with its fringing reef near the shore, about...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Emperor Divers – No Deposit Scheme

Emperor Divers -
There’s no need to repeat how unprecedented the Covid 19 pandemic is. The effects are everywhere. We’d like to thank those guests who have...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Scuba Travel News

Scuba Travel -
COVID-19 is forcing all of us to adapt at the moment. We have all hit pause on our immediate travel plans. For now, it’s...
Read more
Holiday Deals

Scuba Travel Easter Specials

Scuba Travel -
Set sail on Whirlwind eggcellent savings up for grabs ... Gatwick Flights included! We have 5 spaces at £1345 !!! including flights. Join Whirlwind on...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,012FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Emperor Voyager by drone

Have a Magical Maldives Christmas on Emperor Voyager

Emperor Divers -
Dreaming of crystal clear, warm waters for Christmas? Why not join us on board Emperor Voyager 20/12 - 27/12/20 and spend Christmas with the...
Maldives Diving Holidays Kuredu

Magical Maldivian Diving at Kuredu Resort

4

Get aboard Emperor Echo with this WOW price!

5

Winter Diving: Escape to Lanzarote this January

Emperor Serenity Salon

Dive the Maldives in style!

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2020 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train