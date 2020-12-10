Get aboard Emperor Echo with this WOW price!

This is the perfect start to your 2021 diving season… and at an incredible lead-in price of just £885 per person.

Jump on board the latest addition to the Emperor fleet and enjoy diving the famous sites of the Red Sea with this fantastic special offer. This itinerary takes in the wonderful South & St Johns from 26 February – 05 March 2021.

Emperor Echo offers great value for money and she is perfect for small groups of buddies with a ‘Book 5 and 1 dives for FREE’ offer all year round.

Price NOW from just £885 per person based on sharing a twin cabin including:

Flights from Gatwick to Hurghada with 23kgs baggage

7 nights in shared cabin

3 meals a day, soft drinks, red wine with dinner

6 days’ diving, guide, 12ltr tank & weights, Marine Park fees and port departure fees

Free Nitrox

Click here for more information on Emperor Echo.

Booking deadline: Subject to availability – limited flight seats at this price. Alternative departure airports available at a supplement.

Call Diverse Travel on 01473 852002 or email info@diversetravel.co.uk to book your spot!