Get a health check with DAN at the GO Diving Roadshow

Divers Alert Network Europe will be running a pop-up Health and Welfare Clinic at the GO Diving Roadshow (sponsored by Tobago Beyond) from 17-19 September at NDAC.

At the clinic, you can talk to the medical staff, led by area manager Chantelle Newman, about your health and welfare. They can check your blood pressure, blood sugar, temperature, pulse, six-lead ECG and more.

If you are making the most of the weekend and actually going diving in the inviting waters of NDAC, the team can also check your hydration levels.

If you just want to talk about your health and welfare, they are happy to listen and point you in the right direction if necessary – remember, what happens at NDAC, stays at NDAC! Everything will be kept confidential.

Book your 30-minute slot now, and receive a gift from DAN Europe. Slots are available from 1pm-5pm on Friday, 9am-5pm on Saturday and 9am-1pm on Sunday.

Tobago Beyond are a sponsor of the event.

The Divers Alert Network clinic is just one of several attractions at the event – a whole host of exhibitors will be showcasing their wares, including Scubapro, Fourth Element, O’Three, PADI, DAN, Nammu Tech, Midlands Diving Chamber, Shearwater Research, Scuba Escape, as well as tourism experts from the British Virgin Islands, the Philippines and Tobago.

Paul ‘Duxy’ Duxfield and Anne and Phil Medcalf will be running Photo Workshops on the Main Stage during the day on Friday and Saturday.

There are tech trydives on sidemount and CCR for those wanting to try something new, and if you don’t want to go underwater – or are not a diver – you can also go stand-up paddleboarding or kayaking.

In the evenings, the Main Stage will be home to our keynote speakers – TV presenters, author and adventurers Andy Torbet and Miranda Krestovnikoff, cave diver and explorer Phil Short, and underwater photographer and conservationist Ellen Cuylaerts. Clare Dutton will also be talking about going pro, and the Scuba Escape team will be showcasing their various underwater ‘escape rooms’.

Diving is all about the social side of things – something which has been sorely lacking through the various lockdowns, etc – and the Friday Night Social aims to remedy this, giving like-minded divers the chance to hang out, take in the awesome views of the NDAC quarry, and enjoy a pulled pork roll with stuffing and apple sauce. There will be veggie burger that is suitable for vegans as an alternative. This will be accompanied by chips and a choice of salad.

A two-day ticket (Friday and Saturday) costs just £69 (but has a value of nearly £140!), and includes two days of diving in the attraction-rich waters of NDAC, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022, and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Friday one-day ticket is £45 (with a value of £110), and includes a day of diving, access to the talks held over the two days, access to the diving and photo workshops (subject to space – the tech trydives and skill development sessions have limited slots, so early booking to get your name down is advised), social on the Friday evening, limited-edition T-shirt (strictly for the first 100 ticket holders), 12-month subscription to Scuba Diver magazine, and a weekend ticket to the main GO Diving Show in March 2022 and SUP and kayak sessions.

A Saturday one-day ticket is £27.50 (with a value of £32) and includes a day of diving, and access to the talks and the workshops.

A two-day non-diver ticket is £25 (with a value of £30) and this gives access to all of the talks and surface workshops, and the Friday evening BBQ.

NB: This is an advance ticket only event. You MUST have purchased your tickets via Eventbrite prior to arriving on-site. There are a limited amount of tickets, and there will be no tickets sold on-site.

Special group offer!

Book 5 tickets and get 1 ticket FREE for a dive instructor or trainer. Go ahead and purchase your 5 tickets and email bookings@godivingshow.com with your booking details. You will be issued a promotional code to the average value of the other 5 tickets which can be redeemed against a 6th ticket.

Example – 4 x weekend diving £69 + 1 x weekend non-diving £25 gives a total order value of £301 / 5 = £60.20 average ticket price.

Fees and taxes are not included, can not be used in conjunction with any other offer or discount.