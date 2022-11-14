Scuba Diver Magazines
Digital Pass

Fully Interactive Digital Magazines For Mobile Users

SDMScuba News
By: Scuba Diver Magazine
Scuba Diver App

Advertisement

Related stories

Largest Marine Sanctuary in the World Set to Expand

Largest Marine Sanctuary in the World is Set to...

Fiji Plays Host to the 2022 Gay and Lesbian SCUBA Jamboree

116 divers take over Fiji’s Beqa Lagoon for one...

Underwater Photographer Nicolas Remy Wins Prestigious Award

Nicolas Remy has won the Conservation – Hope Category...

Meridian Adventure Dive 5th Anniversary

Meridian Adventure Dive Celebrate their 5th Anniversary – 17...

Game Changing Reef Safe Sunscreen

The New Reef Safe Mineral Sunscreen that thinks it's...

Scuba Diver magazine – be that the UK edition, the North America edition, or the Australia and New Zealand edition – is now available to read at your fingertips on your smartphone via a nifty new app.

We all know that reading a simple page-turner PDF version of a magazine on a tablet or laptop/desktop PC is quite user-friendly, but the same can’t be said on a smartphone – quite frankly, reading PDFs on a phone is not a pleasant experience at all.

Now, thanks to some digital magic, users can enjoy reading all of the content of their favourite diving magazine in an interactive, simple-to-use format which can be installed on your smartphone, tablet or desktop device as an app. Follow the simple Installation Instruction and subscribe to Push Notification so you know when each issue is ready to read.

1
Installing the app on your device
2
Push Notifications

Your digital pass and the new app are two separate databases, so all current subscribers will shortly receive an email with an access token. This access token will allow you to log in to your account on the app. We suggest you keep the email safe, or go to My Account > Edit Profile and add your own password. You are limited to one device login at a time.

If you don’t already have the digital pass, click here to signup – it will cost you £3 per month and give you access to the latest issue of all three editions. You will also be able to remove the Google Ads from our website, offering a cleaner, less-distracting reading experience.

Don’t worry, though, because we only lock the latest issue, so you’ll just need to wait 30 days to access the latest issues for free. You can check out the Ultimate Divers Guide, which is our super-cool annual magazine on the new app and is free for everyone.

About Ultimate Divers Guide

3

The 2023 annual – titled 40 Dives to Do Before You Dive – aims to give you some fresh inspiration for where your next diving adventure might take you, by focusing on a rich selection of bucket-list dives, those dives you really have to tick off in your logbook before you shuffle off this mortal coil.

Whether you are a devotee of colourful coral reefs, a thrill-merchant looking to board the next exhilarating drift dive, a lover of epic dives along abyssal walls, a techie seeking the next cave or cavern to explore, or a wreck-ferret with a lust for rust, you will find plenty to take your fancy – and you never know, you might just stumble across a location or dive site that fires your next diving addiction in the world of diving.

Scuba Diver Magazine
Scuba Diver Magazine
Scuba Diver Magazine is a global publication serving all the major English speaking markets in print and digital format.

Subscribe

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Latest stories
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
UW Photography
Scuba Gear
Scuba Travel
About Us

Copyright 2022 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x