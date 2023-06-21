Free guided snorkel trip off Cornwall

To mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday 24 June, PADI dive centre Dive In Falmouth is offering serving members of the Armed Forces and a guest the opportunity to enjoy a free guided snorkel around the Falmouth coast in Cornwall.

Armed Forces Day is an annual event in the UK celebrated to commemorate the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces.

34-year-old Falmouth resident Dan McColl is lead instructor and founder at Dive In Falmouth. Dan is an ex-Royal Marine Commando and Royal Naval Mine Clearance Diver with experience in military, commercial and recreational diver.

Dive In Falmouth offers diving courses off Cornwall

Dan tells us: “I have always had a passion for the ocean and am equally passionate about supporting the Armed Forces. I wanted to show my gratitude for the men and women that serve this country by giving back with a special underwater adventure off Cornwall this Armed Forces Day.”

Based on Castle Beach in Falmouth, Dan and his team will provide free guided snorkel trips throughout the day. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover the amazing underwater world around the stunning Cornwall coastline and, depending on the weather, will see incredible marine life ranging from catsharks and cuttlefish to spider crabs, seals, lobster and lots more.

Dive In Falmouth offer a range PADI scuba diving courses from Discover Scuba Diving for complete novices through to Open Water certifications, all the way up to Divemaster.

Dan McColl, Ex-Royal Marine Commando and Royal Naval Mine Clearance Diver

If you are a serving member of the Armed Forces and would like to join Dan and his team for an exciting snorkelling experience in Cornwall, email: Contactus@diveinfalmouth.com or call 07361 541119 to secure your space.

Dive In Falmouth is also offering a 10% discount on all PADI courses for students, NHS workers and member of the Armed Forces throughout the year.