Fourth Element launches Pelagic dive watch

Fourth Element has now branched out into the niche world of high-end dive watches – the £1,475 Pelagic dive watch combines British design with Swiss craftmanship in a hand-built automatic watch which captures the essence of classic scuba-diving timepieces.

Named after the vast reaches of the open ocean, the Pelagic combines exceptional craftmanship with high-specification engineering. Designed in the UK and hand-built in Switzerland, it is rated to a depth of 500m. The Pelagic features a stunning automatic movement, seen through the sapphire crystal glass case back, powered by a Swiss-made precision self-winding movement. This is a watch suitable for the most-extreme environments on Planet Earth.

The Pelagic dive watch with stainless steel bracelet

The Pelagic has a brushed stainless-steel case with the choice of 22mm silicone/rubber strap or stainless-steel bracelet. It features a helium escape valve, positioned at 9 o’clock ensuring that this watch is even equipped for saturation diving. The watch features a unidirectional black ceramic bezel, allowing maximum dive times to be planned, luminous hands and markers, and date function.

Design detailing includes Fourth Element engraved on the rotor, buckle (on the silicon/rubber strap version) or clasp (on the brushed stainless-steel version). The crown features the Fourth Element icon representing the four elements – earth, air, fire and water.

The Pelagic watch is packaged using only recycled materials (recycled PET) and FSC certified paper and card, demonstrating Fourth Element’s continued commitment to its OceanPositive mission.

The first watches are available from key retailers globally from today (1 October). More details can be obtained from the fourth element website here.