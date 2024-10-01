Breaking news: Scuba Diver Magazine is moving to Divernet!
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

Fourth Element launches Pelagic dive watch

Scuba Diver Mag » Featured

By

Pelagic
Follow SDM on Google News
Follow SDM on Apple News
Advertisement

Fourth Element has now branched out into the niche world of high-end dive watches – the £1,475 Pelagic dive watch combines British design with Swiss craftmanship in a hand-built automatic watch which captures the essence of classic scuba-diving timepieces.

Named after the vast reaches of the open ocean, the Pelagic combines exceptional craftmanship with high-specification engineering. Designed in the UK and hand-built in Switzerland, it is rated to a depth of 500m. The Pelagic features a stunning automatic movement, seen through the sapphire crystal glass case back, powered by a Swiss-made precision self-winding movement. This is a watch suitable for the most-extreme environments on Planet Earth.

Pelagic
The Pelagic dive watch with stainless steel bracelet

The Pelagic has a brushed stainless-steel case with the choice of 22mm silicone/rubber strap or stainless-steel bracelet. It features a helium escape valve, positioned at 9 o’clock ensuring that this watch is even equipped for saturation diving. The watch features a unidirectional black ceramic bezel, allowing maximum dive times to be planned, luminous hands and markers, and date function. 

Design detailing includes Fourth Element engraved on the rotor, buckle (on the silicon/rubber strap version) or clasp (on the brushed stainless-steel version). The crown features the Fourth Element icon representing the four elements – earth, air, fire and water.

Pelagic
The Pelagic features a stunning automatic movement, seen through the sapphire crystal glass case back, powered by a Swiss-made precision self-winding movement

The Pelagic watch is packaged using only recycled materials (recycled PET) and FSC certified paper and card, demonstrating Fourth Element’s continued commitment to its OceanPositive mission.

The first watches are available from key retailers globally from today (1 October). More details can be obtained from the fourth element website here.

Pelagic
The Pelagic dive watch with rubber bracelet
@ValTaylor7 #askMark Hi Mark, I’m a newly certified diver and have 10 dives done (all on rented gear) and on a couple of dives my jaw has locked. It also happens sometimes if snorkeling for a long time so I’m wondering if this is due to weight of 2nd stage or less comfortable mouthpiece. If it’s mouthpiece and I get a good one that fits me well (any recommendations?) will dive centres in general switch them when I rent gear? Thanks for any advice Val #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor. 00:00 Introduction 00:50 Question 01:19 Answer
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4zREM4MEQ5NkI0RDExOEYy

91 24

@lyudmilbozadzhiev5169 #askmark When diving with both an AI transmitter and an SPG, with the AI transmitter using the HP port over your left shoulder so it is on the same side as your dive computer, how do you route the hose for the SPG? Is it an issue that the SPG hose is coming from the right HP port but still needs to be on the left thigh D-Ring? Or would you recommend putting your dive computer on the right hand? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINKS Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41RTFEM0JFNjc4MDNBMzA5

99 31

This week on the podcast, James Bond has donated limited edition motorcycles to the RNLI, The British Sub Aqua Club is asking divers to prepare to clean our oceans in September. And apparently, all of us are extreme sportsters as scuba diving ranks number one in a poll ranking extreme sports people would like to try but, don’t think they’ll ever get to try https://www.scubadivermag.com/daniel-craig-donates-limited-edition-motorcycles-to-rnli/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/bsacs-great-british-underwater-litter-pick-to-clean-up-our-seas/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/scuba-tops-fear-factor-extreme-sports-list/ https://www.scubadivermag.com/zombie-whaling-commission-should-disband-says-ex-chair/ https://www.garmin.com/en-GB/p/1228171/pn/010-02905-11 https://www.garmin.com/en-US/newsroom/press-release/outdoor/garmin-adds-amoled-displays-to-fenix-8-series-its-most-capable-lineup-of-premium-multisport-gps-smartwatches-with-something-for-everyone/ https://www.scuba.com/p-scpstpbk/scubapro-s-tek-laptop-backpack-black Become a fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OUR WEBSITES Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ The Only Dive Show in the United Kingdom Website: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ For advertising within our brands ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine We partner with https://www.scuba.com and https://www.mikesdivestore.com for all your gear essentials. Consider using the affiliate link above to support the channel. The information in this video is not intended nor implied to be a substitute for professional SCUBA Training. All content, including text, graphics, images, and information, contained in this video is for general information purposes only and does not replace training from a qualified Dive Instructor.
YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GNEUwNzhEMDZFMDNDQTM1

37 5

Load More... Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

LET’S KEEP IN TOUCH!

Get a weekly roundup of all Scuba Diver news and articles Scuba Mask
We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.


Picture of Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editorial Director Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. nearly 40-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
Latest Stories
Advertisement

SCUBA GEAR

UW PHOTOGRAPHY

SCUBA DIVER

SCUBA TRAVEL

ABOUT US

Copyright 2024 Rork Media Limited – ISSN 2514-2054 – The Speed Train

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x