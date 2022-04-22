Finding threshers in the Philippines

Photojournalist Simon Rogerson is hosting a dive trip to the Philippines in search of thresher sharks this June.

The trip, supported by Dive Worldwide, will focus on the island of Malapascua in the Philippines, departing on 2 June and offering 20 dives over seven days. The group will stay at the informal Tepanee Beach Resort, diving with the Brit-owned centre Thresher Shark Divers.

The nearby Monad Shoal is widely regarded as the best place in the world for sightings of pelagic thresher sharks, and there are more world-class dives to be found nearby at Gato Island.

Soft corals at Malapascua

“The star of the show is the mysterious oceanic thresher shark, but there are beautiful reefs, coral walls, and some excellent critter sites to explore,” says Simon. “This is a mainstream escorted trip rather than a photographers’ workshop, but I will be available to advise and collaborate on anyone’s photographic needs. Everyone will receive a set of bespoke photographs at the end of the trip, to use as they wish.

“The idea is to choose a variety of sites and tailor the trip as closely as possible to the group’s needs, so that everyone can make the most of their holiday. Recent news from Malapascua is that thresher sightings are through the roof, and the seamount has also acquired a resident tiger shark. There’s no better time to visit.”

Fly to the Philippines

The trip is priced from £2,345, including flights from UK airports, eight nights b&b accommodation and up to 20 boat dives, covering a range of marine habitats.