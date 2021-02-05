Home Scuba News Face masks could be used to build roads
Face masks could be used to build roads

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

We have heard the threats that discarded face masks pose to the aquatic environment and marine life, but now there is hope that a novel use for them could reduce their impact.

Researchers from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have found that the right mixture of shredded face masks and aggregate forms a strong base layer for road building, with the addition of the old masks actually improving the mix.

It is thought that up to 6.8 billion disposable face masks are used across the world on a daily basis, but scientists have calculated that up to 3 million masks could be used in every kilometre of a two-lane road, massively reducing how many end up in landfill or our oceans.

