Grenada, arguably the ‘wreck-diving capital of the Caribbean’ thanks to its vast sunken fleet, has announced the dates of its third annual Dive Fest – and such was the success of the 2018 event, it has now been extended!

The 2019 Dive Fest (http://www.puregrenada.com/plan/events/pure-grenada-dive-fest/#.XGvo9pP7SV4), which incorporates events and dives on both Grenada itself and the island of Carriacou, runs from 29 September to 4 October.

Scuba Diver went along last year and had a blast, and this year’s festivities promise more of the same, so expect party nights, lionfish hunting dives, Discover Scuba sessions, underwater photography competitions, beach clean-ups, and of course awesome reef and wreck diving.

