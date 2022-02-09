Exciting news from the Philippines

Philippines to Reopen to vaccinated foreign tourists

The Philippines Tourism Secretary announced on Friday that the country will start to accept fully-vaccinated foreign leisure travellers from visa-free countries beginning February 10, 2022. Fantastic news for avid divers as some of the world’s best diving will once again be available.

Travelers will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of their departure as well as self-monitor for symptoms for seven days after arrival.

Unvaccinated travelers will have to quarantine in a government facility, test negative for COVID-19 on the fifth day, and then quarantine at home until the 14th day, according to the embassy. Children under 18 are exempt from vaccination requirements.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

To enter the Philippines visitors must comply with ALL of the following:

• Enter the country as a leisure tourist.

• Have 6 months validity on passport.

• Provide a return or outbound flight ticket.

• Travel on a passport from a visa-free country.

• Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

• On arrival into the Philippines, present a negative RT-PCR test taken 48 hours before arrival.

Quarantine is not required for travellers who fulfill the conditions above.

Photo Credit: Simon Lorenz