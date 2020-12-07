Home Scuba News Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team Christian Howe of Submaris
Scuba News

Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:
55

An incredibly rare Enigma machine, which was used by the Nazi military to send and receive secret messages during World War Two, has been found in the Baltic Sea.

A team of German divers from research organization Submaris, who were working to find and remove ghost nets from Gelting Bay on behalf of the WWF, stumbled across the cipher machine tangled up in a fishing net.

It was initially thought to be a typewriter, but team member and underwater archaeologist Florian Huber quickly realized what they had found. He said: “I’ve made many exciting and strange discoveries in the past 20 years, but I never dreamt that we would one day find one of the legendary enigma machines.”

The enigma machine helped the Nazi forces stay one step ahead of the Allies, until a British team at the codebreaking centre at Bletchley Park, led by Alan Turing, managed to crack the code – an achievement credited with shortening the conflict and saving thousands of lives.

Dr Jann Witt, a historian from the German Naval Association, said he believed the machine, which has three rotors, was thrown overboard from a German warship in the final days of the war.

The Germans sank more than 200 of their submarines in the Baltic Sea at the end of the war, and some assumed it came from one of these, but Dr Witt said it was less likely to have come from a scuttled sub because U-boats used the more-complex four-rotor enigma machines.

Dr Ulf Ickerodt, the head of the state archaeological office in Schleswig-Holstein, said the machine would be restored by experts at the state’s archaeology museum and then go on display in the Museum of Archaeology. It is thought the delicate process, which will include a thorough desalination process to remove degradation from seven decades on the seabed, will take up to 12 months.

Photo credit: Christian Howe (Submaris)

Facebook Comments

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

Crowdfunder set up to clear Plymouth Sound

Mark Evans -
Plymouth-based history non-profit The SHIPS Project has launched a Crowdfunder to raise money to help clear Plymouth Sound of 1,000 tyres and other pollutants. The...
Read more
Scuba News

Turkish fishermen offered bounty for invasive silver-cheeked toadfish

Mark Evans -
Fishermen plying the waters off Turkey have been offered a bounty for every silver-cheeked toadfish they remove from the Med. According to Turkey's agricultural ministry,...
Read more
Scuba News

Join the Sardine Run with Divers Ready

Mark Evans -
One lucky person has the opportunity to join James Blackman from Divers Ready on the epic Sardine Run in South Africa from 6-12 July...
Read more
Scuba News

Orkney and Shetland Charters adds ‘Viking’ to the fleet

Mark Evans -
Orkney and Shetland Charters have expanded their fleet, adding Viking to the established liveaboards Valhalla and Valkyrie. According to Hazel Weaver and Helen Hadley, a plan...
Read more
Scuba News

Buddy Dive Resort launches the Murphyn Henar Foundation

Mark Evans -
One year after the passing away of popular Buddy Dive Resort Divemaster Murphyn Henar, the resort has proudly launched the Murphyn Henar Foundation. Murph, as...
Read more
Scuba News

Aqua Lung partners up with Aggressor Adventures for Christmas

Mark Evans -
Scuba equipment manufacturer Aqua Lung has formed a partnership with dive holiday specialists Aggressor Adventures for an exclusive Christmas promotion. It is very simple -...
Read more
Scuba News

Aggressor Adventures’ Samantha Whitcraft named 2020 Wave Maker

Mark Evans -
Samantha Whitcraft, Director of Conservation and Outreach for Aggressor Adventures, has been recognized as DEMA’S 2020 Wave Maker during the annual DEMA awards ceremony. Whitcraft...
Read more
Scuba News

Natural ingredients create biodegradable alternative to plastic

Mark Evans -
Natural ingredients including seaweed, maize, sugar beet, mushrooms and bacteria have been used by British scientists to create a biodegradable alternative to plastic. Toraphene -...
Read more
Scuba News

Maritime archaeologist recovers Schiedam artefacts after three-year wait

Mark Evans -
A maritime archaeologist has finally managed to recover artefacts from the wreck of the Schiedam after waiting more than three years for the right...
Read more
Scuba News

Oil tanker threatening the Red Sea

Mark Evans -
The United Nations has announced that a new agreement allowing a UN team to inspect and secure an abandoned oil tanker off the Red...
Read more
Scuba News

DDRC Healthcare launch weight and health survey

Mark Evans -
DDRC Healthcare has launched a weight and health survey, with weight currently being a 'hot topic' with regard to good health, and never more...
Read more
Scuba News

Bite-Back 2021 calendar hits the shelves

Mark Evans -
Giants from the world of underwater photography have joined forces with Bite-Back Shark & Marine Conservation to create a unique and stunning 2021 calendar...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,012FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Plymouth Sound polluted by 1,000 tyres and other pollutants

Crowdfunder set up to clear Plymouth Sound

Mark Evans -
Plymouth-based history non-profit The SHIPS Project has launched a Crowdfunder to raise money to help clear Plymouth Sound of 1,000 tyres and other pollutants. The...
Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team Christian Howe of Submaris

Enigma machine discovered by ghost net team

silver-cheeked toadfish

Turkish fishermen offered bounty for invasive silver-cheeked toadfish

Sardine Run

Join the Sardine Run with Divers Ready

Orkney and Shetland Charters

Orkney and Shetland Charters adds ‘Viking’ to the fleet

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2020 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train