Dusseldorf Boot show cancelled in 2021 due to COVID-19

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The team behind the Düsseldorf Boot show have decided to cancel the 2021 event due to the ongoing pandemic and the associated worldwide lockdown measures.

The next Boot, as scheduled in the trade fair calendar, will open its doors from 22 to 30 January 2022.

“Under the given circumstances, an implementation on the planned date in April is no longer guaranteed,” says Wolfram N. Diener, CEO of Messe Düsseldorf. “The continuing high level of infection and the fact that the end of the lockdown is not foreseeable for the time being make a resumption of trade fair operations at the end of April appear increasingly unrealistic. We have reassessed the situation with our partners and jointly decided to cancel Boot 2021 early. Our priority is the health and planning security of our exhibitors, visitors and service providers. All activities will now be focused on the successful staging of Boot 2022.”

The aim, he said, is to return to the concept of boot Düsseldorf both as an event for all water sports enthusiasts and as a business and networking platform for the international trade audience. For 2022, he added, work is also underway on a hybrid trade fair experience that will, among other things, enable digital participation in seminars and events at boot Düsseldorf.

Boot 2022 will start with the registration portal for interested companies in May this year.

www.boot.com

Photo credit: Messe Dusseldorf

Scuba Diver Articles

