Home Scuba News Driftwood Spars Brewery sponsors Fathoms Free
usa-flag
USA
australia
ANZ
Driftwood Spars
Scuba News

Driftwood Spars Brewery sponsors Fathoms Free

Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The Driftwood Spars Brewery in Cornwall is sponsoring the Fathoms Free organisation, with the aim of buying an ROV to assist with the retrieval of ghost fishing nets.

Cove beer

Anyone buying some of the award-winning brewery’s Cove small-batch beers can savour the taste while safe in the knowledge that part of the profits will be donated to Fathoms Free. The funds raised will be going towards a remote operated vehicle, which will assist with the locating and retrieval of ghost fishing nets. It will also allow the organisation to document what they find in 4K video, thus raising awareness with the general public through their social media.

You can buy them online from www.driftwoodsparsbrewery.com, or from their iconic pub in St Agnes (when it reopens).

Facebook Comments

RELATED SCUBA DIVING ARTICLES

Scuba News

Season two of Inspired By Adventure podcast

Mark Evans -
Aggressor Adventures has announced season two of its podcast series, Inspired by Adventure. “I learned there are millions of others just like me who crave...
Read more
Scuba News

Research continues on the Karlsruhe shipwreck

Mark Evans -
Research is continuing on the wreck of the Karlsruhe, which was discovered lying on the bottom of the Baltic Sea last year by Tomasz...
Read more
Scuba News

Fathoms Free remove killer ghost net

Mark Evans -
The team from Fathoms Free have recovered a ghost net from near Maenporth Beach, Cornwall, which had claimed the lives of an adult seal...
Read more
Scuba News

Busy few days for BDMLR

Mark Evans -
Stormy weather, torrential rain and the time of year has meant a busy few days for members of British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR). After...
Read more
Scuba News

Hammond’s close encounter with a whaleshark

Mark Evans -
TV favourite Richard Hammond will be back on our screens at the end of the month in The Great Escapist, and in one of...
Read more
Scuba News

Beach cleaning station made out of marine rubbish

Mark Evans -
Cornwall-based charity 2 Minute Foundation, which is dedicated to clearing the planet of man-made debris two minutes at a time, has created a beach...
Read more
Scuba News

Fish Free February, Save the oceans with your diet

Mark Evans -
There are no longer plenty more fish in the sea! Fish Free February challenges you to help protect our oceans by removing seafood from...
Read more
Scuba News

National Marine Aquarium launches virtual family tours

Mark Evans -
The National Marine Aquarium has come up with a way to keep families entertained at home and keep its Ocean Discovery Rangers busy through...
Read more
Scuba News

New chief executive appointed for Portsmouth’s Mary Rose

Mark Evans -
The Board of the Mary Rose Trust today confirmed that Helen Bonser-Wilton, Chief Executive, will be leaving the Mary Rose Trust at the end...
Read more
Scuba News

Why Scuba Diving in Egypt should be on your diving bucket list

Ross Arnold -
Ask any diver what their top 3 diving locations in the world are, and chances are they’ll place the Red Sea somewhere in that...
Read more
Scuba News

Young orca rescued by BDMLR in the Orkney Islands

Mark Evans -
Members of the BDMLR were yet again in action today, this time assisting a young orca which had become stranded in the Orkney Islands. The...
Read more
Scuba News

RNLI volunteers recognised in New Years Honours List

Mark Evans -
A former lifeboat mechanic who now volunteers for the charity, a retired seagoing crew member who continues voluntary maintenance work, two volunteer Lifeboat Operations...
Read more

Connect With Us

10,069FansLike
4,441FollowersFollow
1,011FollowersFollow
5,413SubscribersSubscribe

Scuba Diver Articles

Driftwood Spars

Driftwood Spars Brewery sponsors Fathoms Free

Mark Evans -
The Driftwood Spars Brewery in Cornwall is sponsoring the Fathoms Free organisation, with the aim of buying an ROV to assist with the retrieval...
Inspired by Adventure

Season two of Inspired By Adventure podcast

Karlsruhe

Research continues on the Karlsruhe shipwreck

Fathoms Free Maenporth Ghost Net Retrieval Jan 2021

Fathoms Free remove killer ghost net

Driftwood Spars 1

Packing your dive bag, part one

Facebook Comments
Scuba Diver Mag Logo
Scuba Diver Mag is the ultimate online destination whether you are a scuba diver, technical diver or freediver. Whatever agency you trained with, and whatever your level of experience, you will find plenty to enrich and expand your diving horizons.
Contact us: info@scubadivermag.com
© 2021 Rork Media Limited - ISSN 2514-2054 - The Speed Train