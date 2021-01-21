Driftwood Spars Brewery sponsors Fathoms Free

The Driftwood Spars Brewery in Cornwall is sponsoring the Fathoms Free organisation, with the aim of buying an ROV to assist with the retrieval of ghost fishing nets.

Anyone buying some of the award-winning brewery’s Cove small-batch beers can savour the taste while safe in the knowledge that part of the profits will be donated to Fathoms Free. The funds raised will be going towards a remote operated vehicle, which will assist with the locating and retrieval of ghost fishing nets. It will also allow the organisation to document what they find in 4K video, thus raising awareness with the general public through their social media.

You can buy them online from www.driftwoodsparsbrewery.com, or from their iconic pub in St Agnes (when it reopens).