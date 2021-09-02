DPG/Wetpixel Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2021 invites entries

DivePhotoGuide (DPG) and Wetpixel are excited to announce the launch of the DPG/Wetpixel Masters Underwater Imaging Competition 2021. The contest celebrates the splendour of the oceans, the skill of the entrants, and the intricate and challenging art of underwater imaging.

For 2021, the contest aims to give back to those that have historically supported the Underwater Competition Series. The global pandemic continues to adversely impact dive travel and underwater imaging brands, so it is our turn to help them in their time of crisis. As such, the contest continues to celebrate its sponsors, but rather than offering sponsor-donated prizes, it will award the winners of each category a simple cash prize of $250. In addition, the Best of Show winner – the top image among the category winners – will receive an additional cash prize of $750!

We call on underwater photographers and videographers of all levels, from novice to professional, to join and compete in what has become the ‘World Championship’ of international underwater imagery events. As well as the cash prizes, there is also huge status and kudos in being placed among the finalists. The selected winners are the world’s best underwater shooters, judged by an all-star panel. Their images and videos will expose millions of dive, travel and photography magazines and websites to their work worldwide.

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: 31 OCTOBER, 2021

Winners will be revealed on UnderwaterCompetition.com and published by supporting media partners worldwide shortly thereafter. The entry fees are US$10 per image or video entered. As with all Underwater Competition Series events, 15 percent of entry proceeds will be donated to marine conservation efforts.