Diving Royals explore Belize barrier reef

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge donned scuba gear in Belize to explore the second-largest barrier reef in the world as part of their Caribbean tour.

Kate and William – the President of the British Sub Aqua Club – went diving off South Water Cay to experience Belize's underwater delights themselves, and on social media afterwards were quick to praise the ‘world-leading ocean conservation work being done here'.

In the post, they said: “While the effects of climate change are evident, the Government of Belize and communities across the country deserve huge recognition for their efforts to restore this incredible marine environment – with a commitment to protect 30% of it by 2030.”

Kate and a friendly nurse shark in the waters off Belize

Photo credit: Kensington Royal