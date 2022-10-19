Diving on the Edge with DDRC

Plymouth-based DDRC Healthcare is hosting the Diving on the Edge conference on 5 November, and tickets are available now.

Whether you are a recreational diver, a tech diver, or just fascinated by what is under the sea, this event is for you.

Speakers will bring their experiences of filming exploits, science in diving, medical case studies and more, and will include world-renowned Professor Simon Mitchell, New Zealand physician specialising in anaesthesiology, hyperbaric medicine and occupational medicine, as well as cave diver Chris Jewell, BSAC Head of Diving and Training Dom Robinson, and underwater cameraman Michael Pitts.Advertisements

With doctor-led case studies and a tour of the DDRC facilities, the programme will be varied and interesting. Tickets, priced at £15 per person, can be booked here.