Diving on the Edge with DDRC

By: Mark Evans
DDRC

Plymouth-based DDRC Healthcare is hosting the Diving on the Edge conference on 5 November, and tickets are available now.

Whether you are a recreational diver, a tech diver, or just fascinated by what is under the sea, this event is for you.

Speakers will bring their experiences of filming exploits, science in diving, medical case studies and more, and will include world-renowned Professor Simon Mitchell, New Zealand physician specialising in anaesthesiology, hyperbaric medicine and occupational medicine, as well as cave diver Chris Jewell, BSAC Head of Diving and Training Dom Robinson, and underwater cameraman Michael Pitts.

With doctor-led case studies and a tour of the DDRC facilities, the programme will be varied and interesting. Tickets, priced at £15 per person, can be booked here.

Mark Evans
Mark Evans
Scuba Diver's Editor-in-Chief Mark Evans has been in the diving industry for nearly 25 years, and has been diving since he was just 12 years old. 30-odd years later and he is still addicted to the underwater world.
